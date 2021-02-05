A beginner's guide to this weekend's Superbowl Sunday

The countdown is on for football fans and part-time couch supporters across the US for the biggest TV event of the year.

This Sunday will see the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle it out to be crowned the winners of the 55th Super Bowl and even if those names mean nothing to you, it’s hard not to want to join in on the fun.

Superbowl Sunday might not take on the same fanatic meaning here as it does in its host country, but with everything going on in the world these days, why not hop aboard the excitement going on across the pond?

The Super Bowl is not only the biggest US sporting event of the year but also the most profitable day for TV advertisers, who create famously expensive commercials every year to showcase their products off to the 100 million-odd viewers.

Of course, the programme is also known for its lavish halftime show, where some of the world’s most famous acts grace the stage in what is often thought to be a career-defining performance. This year, The Weeknd will take on the task following last year’s standout set by J Lo and Shakira, which has been viewed on Youtube almost 200 million times since.

Where can I watch?

Irish fans have a few options for watching the game live. Sky Sports NFL are beginning their coverage at 10pm Irish time, with the game set to start at 11:30pm. You can also stream the programme on Sky Go or on NOW TV if you pay for the service.

Otherwise, BBC One will also be broadcasting the game from 11:30pm. For those only interested in the halftime show, The Weeknd’s performance will be uploaded to the NFL’s Youtube channel soon after.

What’s the big deal?

Over 62,000 people attended the game last year. Picture: Stan Grossfeld/ Getty Images

Americans have been preparing for Superbowl Sunday for months. In non-Covid times, people usually throw big parties with lots of fun food and games.

The news channels have all been broadcasting special countdown segments this week and the annual CBS Top 20 Super Bowl commercials programme has already aired.

That’s right, a whole programme dedicated to ads, which cost around $5.6 million to book in 2020. So basically, think All Ireland day times one hundred.

It’s also a huge day for betting, with the American Gaming Association predicting that this year’s event will be the most legally bet on Super Bowl in history. They estimate that around 26 million Americans will put approximately $6.8 billion on the line for their favourite teams.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only around 14,000 tickets were available for this year's game, with a portion saved for healthcare workers. The average cost if you did happen to get your hands on them? About $40,000.

Who is playing?

The NFL's oldest quarterback will take on one of its youngest as Tom Brady (left) and Patrick Mahomes (right) face off this weekend. Picture: Matthew J. Lee/Getty Images

There is an especially big focus on the game this year not just because everybody is bored due to Covid, but because of the teams playing.

This will be 43-year-old quarterback legend Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance. It will also be his first Super Bowl with the Buccaneers after a nearly 20-year long career with the New England Patriots. If his team wins, Brady will be the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl title and will add to his record six Super Bowl wins.

On the other side, all eyes are on the Chiefs’ young quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs are reigning Super Bowl champs, meaning that even though the 25-year-old has only started for three seasons with the team, he is already widely considered to be the best quarterback in the NFL and is the youngest in its history to win regular season and Super Bowl MVP trophies.

This year, the game is also being held in the Buccaneer's home of Tampa, Florida, meaning they could become the first team in history to win the Super Bowl at their home stadium.

How do I understand the game?

The average Super Bowl game is nearly four hours long. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

American football can be hard to follow if you’ve never watched before. Basically, each team has offensive and defensive players. The team in control of the ball sends its offensive players out to the pitch.

They try to move the ball up the field by running or throwing it to each other to ultimately score touchdowns, which are worth six points, across the other team’s goal line. A field goal, similar to rugby, is worth three points. After a touchdown, the scoring team gets the chance to kick the ball over the bar for one extra point.

The quarterback, aka Tom Brady, is an offensive player. Like in any game, the other team’s defence tries to stop the offensive team.

It gets a lot more complicated from there but the key difference between American Football and sports we’re more familiar with are the ‘downs’. A team gets four shots to move the ball 10 yards down the field. Each time they get tackled or move out of bounds it’s using up one of their turns, or downs. The next play or down starts from the point the ball was tackled or thrown out.

If they make it before their four turns run out, they get another four shots to do it again, and so forth. If they fail to travel ten yards with less than four downs, the other team gets the ball.

The offensive team will usually try to kick the ball further from their goal line on the fourth down so that the other team has further to run when they get control of the ball.

There's a lot more to it, but seeing as the average Super Bowl game is about four hours long, it's easy to catch on eventually.

Did you say something about snacks?

Like all great American things, food is usually at the centre of a Super Bowl watch party. While it might be a bit late if you’re watching live, it’s never a bad time for some snacks. If you’re rewatching the next day, even better.

Whip up some US-inspired plates like Colm O’ Regan’s buffalo chicken wings, Neven Maguire’s sloppy joes, or keep it healthy with Derval O’ Rourke’s easy burrito bowls.

If you’re watching early, pair the experience with some American style pancakes. If you’re not in the mood to cook, you can whip up some easy nachos with your favourite toppings or throw on some oven chips, we’ve taste-tested the best ones to buy here

Enjoy, superfan.