Kevin Kilbane and Brianne Delcourt welcome first child

Former Irish footballer Kevin Kilbane and wife Brianne Delcourt have welcomed their first child.

The pundit announced that daughter Olivia Mai Kilbane was born at 1.30pm on Friday.

He said that figure-skater Brianne "is just a superstar and is recovering well along with Olivia”.

He added: "What a birthday gift for both of us.” Kilbane celebrated his 44th birthday on February 1, while Delcourt turned 40 on Tuesday.

Delcourt said on Instagram: "We love you so much and Gracie has never been more excited to get a baby sister and bestie for life."

Gracie is Delcourt's daughter from a previous relationship.

The pair first met in 2019 when they were partnered on the ITV Dancing On Ice and became engaged just four months after meeting on the programme.

They first spoke about their romance in January 2020, with Kilbane telling OK! magazine: “There was an attraction with Brianne the first time I met her.

“But it was way more than that. Everything clicked.

“I asked her on a date after a week of knowing her, but she said no,” he added, revealing that they then grew closer as they spent more time together training for the programme.

“There is no comparison of Kevin to the guys I used to date. He’s perfect and my best friend,” Delcourt told the magazine.

Kilbane, who played for the Republic of Ireland national team as well as for English clubs Everton, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City and Sunderland, has two daughters from his previous marriage, Elsie and Isla.

- additional reporting from Press Association

