Adam King releases charity ‘Hug for You’ cards to bring ‘much-needed joy’ to people for Valentine’s Day

Adam and the King family are sharing his touching design in a card form ahead of Valentine’s Day to give the nation a hug and to raise funds for two charities close to his own heart
Adam King with his 'Virtual Hug' Valentine card. Pictures: Shaunagh O'Connell Photography

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 16:33
Denise O’Donoghue

A young boy who stole the nation’s heart with his paper drawing of one will see his artwork sold in card shops around the country.

Adam King’s handmade heart sign offering virtual hugs was first seen on The Late Late Toy Show and has since become a symbol for hope during the pandemic. First, it became an An Post stamp on our Christmas cards and letters, now it’s in card form and raising funds for two charities.

Adam’s special ‘Hug For You’ card will be on sale at SuperValu and selected Centra stores from Friday to help the nation give their very own special hug to those who really need it this Valentine’s Day. All proceeds from the cards will go to CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.

“Adam has been a patient of these hospitals since the day he was born, so we have experienced first-hand the amazing work they are doing,” said Adam’s dad, David.

“We hope the card will bring some much-needed joy to people’s lives in these challenging times of disconnect.” 

Six-year-old Adam, who was born with a brittle bone condition, loves catching up with his hospital friends - including Marie Mack in CUH Seahorse Ward and John Doyle in Temple Street who joined Adam on The Late Late Toy Show last year.

Adam King's cards will help to further the "amazing work" carried out by CHI Temple Street and Cork University Hospital Charity.
Card recipients are encouraged to cut out the hug after Valentine's Day and display it somewhere that brings them hope and joy while those sending a card to their loved ones are urged to write meaningful personal messages inside.

“We couldn’t be happier to be teaming up with Adam King – an incredible boy that was a real inspiration on The Late Late Toy Show last year bringing happiness and joy into the homes of the nation with his infectious positive attitude and personality,” said Ray Kelly, marketing director at SuperValu and Centra.

“Through his Hug Card initiative, we hope that we will help bring some of this happiness and positivity into people’s lives, something we could all do with a little more of at this very difficult time, all while raising much-needed funds for two very worthy charities.” 

The limited-edition cards are retailing at €3.99 and are on sale from Friday at SuperValu and selected Centra stores.

