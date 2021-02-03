Molly McFadden sings her version of hit song Drivers License

Molly McFadden writes and sings hit song Drivers  License but from 'his' perspective. Credit: TikTok/@123mollymc

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 11:58
Anna O’Donoghue

Molly McFadden may have lived life in the spotlight of her parents Kerry Katona and Brian McFadden but now she’s centre stage in her own right.

The 19-year-old is currently studying at The Lir Academy, Trinity College Dublin, and has been taking to Tik Tok to show off her talents as a triple threat - singing, acting, and now, writing. 

Earlier this month, McFadden posted a video of her singing a self-penned version of the hit song Drivers License but from ‘his’ perspective.

“The day after the song was released I thought It would be cool to hear it from ‘his’ perspective. I saw that the trend was going around TikTok a while ago and I just woke up and rewrote it.

“It’s an amazing song anyway so it wasn’t hard to tweak and rewrite”.

Molly posted the version in two parts, after part one was viewed over 1.3million times.

 

 

If you cannot see the above videos follow this link.

The original version, by Olivia Rodrigo, has gained a large fan base with people rewriting the song from every possible point of view.

As of last month, the track has officially surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, making it the "fastest song in the platform’s history" to hit this milestone.

 

Molly’s latest post is her audition for the role of Pen in ‘Bridgerton, the TikTok’ musical. Watch this space.

Molly McFadden sings her version of hit song Drivers License

