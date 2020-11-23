Pet Corner: Why you shouldn’t buy a dog from an online advertisement

Many people bought or adopted pets since the arrival of Covid-19 saw us spending more time at home. We adopted our dog almost two years ago from Munster Lost and Found but since March we’ve passed more and more new four-legged friends while out for a walk with Milly and more of our friends and family have taken in new members too.

It’s no surprise people have opened their hearts and their homes during this difficult time, and at one point there were reports of some shelters turning people away as demand was so high. Others were not releasing pets for adoption as restrictions meant it was unsafe for them to inspect a prospective family’s home, a requirement many organisations have before they will allow a dog to be adopted. But with the increased demand for pets, there has also been an increase in people being duped by online adverts.

New laws were introduced in February this year around the sale of pets, but a recent survey has shown 72% of people are unaware of them. The new rules make it a legal requirement for puppies being sold to be at least eight weeks old.

A microchip number for each dog must be displayed on the ad, as well as the Dog Breeding Establishment registration number, if applicable. A seller/supplier number must also be included for anybody selling more than five pets in a calendar year.

Unfortunately, many online ads are not compliant with these rules and unsuspecting buyers are paying a hefty price as a result.

Research carried out by Dogs Trust recently revealed 68% of people were unable to identify an illegal ad, leaving them open to being scammed. The charity shared a recent example of a Dublin family that purchased a dog online for €1,150.

What they were told was a cockapoo was in actuality a springer spaniel called Bailey (pictured) covered in lice upon arrival at their home. The seller, who provided no paperwork, suddenly became uncontactable.

Dogs Trust pointed out that many pups are being sold through online adverts to disguise the fact that the dogs are the product of puppy farms.

“Most people wouldn’t dream of buying their dog from a puppy farm; however, the sad reality is many unwittingly do so,” said Becky Bristow of Dogs Trust Ireland. “Puppy farmers often go to extreme lengths to hide the true environment their pups originate from as they prioritise profits over the welfare of the dogs in their care.”

If you’re considering buying a dog, make sure the sale complies with the new laws but also consider adopting or fostering a dog from a local charity like Dogs Trust, Munster Lost and Found or Cork DAWG.