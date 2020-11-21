Festive cheer on the cards as the holidays approach

In what has been a tumultuous year for many, how we communicate — and indeed, words — have become a precious and cherished commodity. In the absence of physical contact with our family and friends, we have relied upon our dialogue and conversation — be it virtually or via phone.

With the impending festive season upon us, our thoughts turn to those who we have missed these last few months and who we may have to miss for a little while longer. In light of this, there has been a resurgence of sorts in the tradition of Christmas card sending; with many creatives and designers who I have spoken with already reporting a notable uptake in sales compared to previous years.

A national campaign recently launched to champion Irish businesses has predicted a boost to the economy of €180 million for an additional spend of €50 by the Irish consumer for the month of November. Considering the wealth and diversity of retailers, makers and creators on our doorstep, it is not a difficult task to look at supporting same this season.

So, I took it to the internet. What began as a simple conversation (via Instagram @thegirlinthepaper) quickly turned into an overwhelming deluge of hope and longing. The brief was thus; I asked people to supply some details about the intended recipient of their card this Christmas and in turn I would then select, from an Irish based creator/retailer, a suitable offering on which to pen their wishes.

This, was an exercise in putting the personal, and personality, back into ‘Personal Shopping’.

Submissions ranged from, ‘Brother, bit of a crank, likes a Notions beer..’, to ‘My Mum, who I haven’t seen in a year..’, to long missed friends, relatives, favourite teachers, first bosses, to the many members of the Irish diaspora scattered to far-flung corners of the world.

This Christmas, people want to send more than a generic salutation. They want to send their love, good thoughts and yearning for that long-awaited reunion. This is not the rush and panic of years prior: this is a more considered approach. Not just in our resolution to support indigenous SMEs but also in devoting more time in finding that just-so card or gift in order to convey all of the aforementioned.

I have always been a lover of the act of card sending. It is an enduring memory of Christmas past — eyeing the postman walking down our drive, before the generous amount of the gold foil and crimson confections of the eighties housed within tightly sealed envelopes, skittered onto the floor of the front porch. Watching as my mother negotiated suitable vantage points in the sitting room to display same. I now see that same anticipation reflected in the eyes of my own children as they wait for those same envelopes.

The following is a selection of the beautiful wares on offer, of which their makers have poured their creativity and passion into same. All that is left for you to do is to put pen to paper!

Winter this one out...’ ( by Pickled PomPom; available from Etsy and Marketstreet.ie)

The enduring quote from the Nobel-Prize winning Irish poet Seamus Heaney embodies many a hope for seeing our nearest and dearest once more. Yet, it also offers an undertone of strength borne of endurance and a promise of a new season of life if we can but stay the course.

The beautiful accompanying illustration by Laura Dempsey (owner and creator of Pickled Pom Pom) emphasises softly that very promise of a season of change. Also available as an A4 print via Etsy.

Three French Hens (by Bold Bunny; available from www.boldbunny.ie)

I defy anyone to not break out into a rousing rendition of ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’, upon seeing this offering from the hand of Ali Jones (pictured above)! Bold Bunny is a small, sustainable and climate conscious business established in 2011.

The range features a myriad of cheeky and stylish designs and a percentage of sales from the Christmas card range is donated to Mental Health Ireland. Of worthy mention also is their ‘Forget-me-not’ family calendar also available direct from Bold Bunny.

Steeples of Cork (by Pear Shaped Studio; available from Etsy)

Fiona Foley creates whimsical yet intricate illustrations which draw the onlooker into same.

Her Christmas range includes offerings of iconic Cork landmarks such as The Lough, The English Market and Pinocchio’s Toyshop. All of her greeting cards have been made from an original water and pen illustration and are both designed and printed in Cork.

A selection of her work is also available as a fine art print also via Etsy.

Christmas Gold Foil Greeting card pack (by Petal to Petal: available from www.petaltopetal.com)

Based in West Cork, illustrator Lily Collins has created this beautiful tree design comprised of detailed gold foil embroidery hoops set against a deep, fir green background.

Sold as a set of five, they are printed on high-quality strong card with a smooth matte finish. A graduate of Crawford College of Art and Design, Lily’s work is also available in a range of fine art prints and paper goods via her website.

Starry Night (by Three Little Birds; available from www.threelittlebirds.ie)

Three Little Birds is owned and run by husband and wife team Deborah and Neil, which they established in 2017. Their designs are all based upon original watercolour illustrations and handwritten calligraphy: such as the exquisite ‘Starry Night’ offering. All of their Christmas cards are available to purchase either individually or as multi-packs.

They also offer a selection of prints and stationery; including a Christmas writing set for penning that all-important letter to Mr. C!