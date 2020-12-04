Connecting loved ones at the most wonderful time of the year: Welcome to #HomeAtHeart

As 2020 draws to a close and many of us look toward a Christmas like no other, it’s time to celebrate the people that we cherish. Welcome to #HomeAtHeart, an opportunity for you to connect with the loved ones you might not see this Christmas, but who you hold dear in your hearts.

We asked you to write messages to the loved ones you might not see this Christmas, and you have certainly responded. We've heard from Monaco, the US, New Zealand, Switzerland... and from all over Ireland too. We've heard from people who won't make it home this Christmas and from the readers who would give anything to see them as normal this year.

Every week, in the weeks leading up to Christmas, we will publish as many of your messages as we can in print and online. Whatever you want to say to those you love this Christmas, you can say it here, in The Irish Examiner.

You can search the messages below by typing part of the 'To' name or 'From' name, or you can browse messages by country name.

Happy Christmas to you and all the people you love, from the Irish Examiner.

