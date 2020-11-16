School Daze with candle creator Alix Mulholland: 'I had a flaming fabulous time at school'

I attended Victoria College Belfast, an all-girls school in South Belfast. It was an all-girls school, with a female principal whose name was Dr Higginson. Girls ruled! We were encouraged to believe that girls could do anything and have any career if you worked hard enough. It was great to be immersed in this environment during my formative years as a teenager.

In primary school we had a nature table, and on it lay a prize blue speckled bird’s egg which I broke after I accidentally examined it a bit too enthusiastically. It had been there for years and it absolutely stank when it broke. I was too scared to confess. Mrs Ingelston if you’re reading this, it was me!

I won the Dalriada Rose Bowl for Art when I was in Sixth form. I loved hanging out in the Art Room with my friends.

I remember thinking it was cool that there was a tuck shop in secondary school, having my own locker and getting a bus pass for the school bus.

My friends and I got told off a lot for talking and laughing too much. I remember the teachers having to physically separate our tables on occasion!

My favourite subjects were Home Economics and Art. But I struggled with Physics and chemistry.

We learned simultaneous equations for GCSE Maths, and I thought it was the most pointless waste of time. My poor maths teacher Miss Anderson made me keep going until I understood. What I’ve realised now, is that whilst I’ve never used simultaneous equations since these types of things teach you not to give up easily, and how to apply a solution to find the answer, which is what you spend most of adult life doing.

Competition was also very much encouraged, which although didn’t always feel fair, prepared us for the real world. Lots of good life lessons were laid, creating a solid foundation for running a business. The main lessons I learned were a person's ability to persevere with something and not giving up, and the importance of friends who you can have fun with but who always have your back.

If I met my school-age self today, I’d say: "Don’t worry that you’re different from everyone else, and don’t compare yourself to your brainy friends. Your creativity is equally important, so keep day-dreaming, but do try and concentrate more in class. Oh and don’t worry, your spots will clear up!"

Some of my friendships are almost 40 years old, and I remain really close to Diane, Kerry and Johanne. We meet up on a regular basis, despite one living in Australia and one living in Scotland. Last year we went to the A-Ha concert in Belfast, and had a great time pretending to be 15 again!

My P5 (age 8) teacher Miss Twig was the one who influenced me most. Our class was her first teaching job. She was young and wore stylish colourful outfits, my favourite was a bright green skirt with a pale green leaf pattern that she wore with a matching green jumper.

Small acts of kindness go a long way, and if I had a chance to meet her today, I’d tell her that she planted a seed of self-belief in me when she told me the stories I wrote were really good. She had a boyfriend called Clive, who drove a Citroen 2CV and used to visit her at lunchtime. As 8-year-old girls, we thought this was extremely romantic and all hoped that we’d meet our own Clive one day.

My school was quite academic and most girls chose career paths such as medicine, law or teaching. I was a creative type and didn’t fit the usual mold, so I think it was hard for my careers teacher to offer me any advice. But truthfully, I had no idea what I wanted to do when I was at school, other than a vague notion it would be something creative. I was always jealous of my friend Johanne, who told me aged 12, that she wanted to be a doctor. She now works as a cardiologist and lives in Brisbane. We are still friends and visited her in Australia two summers ago!