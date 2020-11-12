Festive joy as Arnotts unveils its iconic Christmas windows

This year we need the magic of Christmas more than ever. Arnotts has captured that in its wonderful window displays for the festive season
The Arnotts Christmas windows have been revealed on Henry Street in Dublin. 

Thu, 12 Nov, 2020 - 16:18
Denise O’Donoghue

In a year that has seen sparkle and style fall away in place of sweatpants and stress, people have begun to crave glitter, glamour and gloss once more.

For those of us yearning for a hint of couture this Christmas, Santa's elves have been busy pulling some strings and setting up beautiful window displays in an iconic Dublin store.

That's right, the Arnotts Christmas windows are now officially open on Henry Street. 

Christmas scenes can be seen in Arnotts' window displays.
This year's theme is 'We Believe', inspired by the belief in the magic and wonder of Christmas. The windows illustrate a fantastical depiction of festive joy and cheer.

Aware that not everyone can enjoy the Christmas windows in person this year, Arnotts has partnered with Saint Vincent de Paul to bring the windows anywhere in the world with a series of limited edition illustrated postcards depicting each scene.

The postcards are available in a set of six to purchase on Arnotts.ie for €6 from Saturday, with all proceeds donated to Saint Vincent de Paul.

Arnotts charity postcards in aid of SVP.
The Arnotts Christmas Market is also available online this year, with a particular focus on local Irish brands. It will be home to 17 incredible Irish labels this year, spanning across craft and design, beauty, home fragrance, toys, yoga and much more with a particular focus on wellness and sustainability.

Local brands being highlighted this year include HOLDEReight, a premium Irish yoga mat and accessory brand, luxury loungewear brand, MMB Melissa Mills Bari, influencer, Denise Kenny's The Head Plan Journal and Paint & Prosecco's paint at home kits.

Family Notices