'Is he still coming?' SuperValu's Christmas ad tugs on the nation's heartstrings

Often, the simplest message is best, especially when it comes to Christmas adverts.

The latest offering from SuperValu is a masterpiece in how a simple message can evoke an outpouring of feelings from viewers.

"Christmas may be a little different this year but we all know who makes it extra special. Whether you’re keeping old traditions or making new ones we all love a magical Christmas. You just have to Believe," reads a SuperValu tweet sharing the advert.

Released on Wednesday, the one-minute clip shows a young boy decorating a Christmas tree with his parents as a radio bulletin details the latest Covid-19 restrictions before he nervously asks: "Is he still coming this year?"

Despite his parents' reassurances, the boy writes letters to Santa, going into detail about how good he's been this year and promises to be "extra good and nice" — clearly, he really wants something special this Christmas.

In the run-up to Christmas, we see the boy washing his hands with his sister, helping his mother carry the groceries (and excitedly finding mince pies in one bag, proclaiming "they're his favourites") and designing a very special 'please stop here' sign for the front garden.

As his anxiety grows, a young friend tells him: "You've just got to believe."

Finally, the boy is seen pouring milk into a glass, arranging mince pies on a plate and going to bed. Deeply asleep, a noise downstairs jolts him awake. He hurries down the stairs in the middle of the night to find his wishes have come true and the most magical visitor is in his home for Christmas.

"I knew you'd come," he says as he runs into his grandad's arms and we all start sobbing.

The unexpected reveal just reduced me to tears. Beautifully done @SuperValuIRL 💖#SuperValu https://t.co/yVs9O1H4y3 — Rachel Pilkington (@RCPilkington) November 12, 2020

Homecomings are a huge trend in Christmas advertising and more so this year, as restrictions around the world cast doubts on whether loved ones will be able to gather and celebrate as in previous years.

Many viewers shared their thoughts and emotions on social media after the advert was released. "This SuperValu ad is too close to the bone for me," one said. Another added: "John Lewis advert hasn’t a look in with this. SuperValu just won Christmas ad of the year."

Clearly tweeting through tears, another person writes on Twitter: "SuperValu with a sneaky good way of subliminally advertising Kleenex!"

It comes as other supermarkets in Ireland release their Christmas adverts too. Aldi continues the story of Kevin the Carrot who, this year, is far from home, prompting concerns among his and Katie's children that he won't be back in time for Christmas. Luckily, Santa (who looks an awful lot like Colm Meeney) swoops in on his sleigh to save the day.

Elsewhere, Lidl's advert has some strong 'The Elves and the Shoemaker' vibes. It shows some Christmas elves preparing their aisles for the festive season in the middle of the night, hurrying out of sight just as the first worker of the morning enters the store.

Emotionally, SuperValu's offering will be a hard act to follow. Over to you, John Lewis.