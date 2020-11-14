JK Rowling magic really happens for three Irish children

When Harry Potter author, JK Rowling, released a new story online this summer, three Irish children never dreamed their drawings would be found within the pages of the physical book.

A beautiful hardback edition of The Ickabog is now on sale and it features full-colour illustrations by the young winners of an illustration competition. Originally penned as a bedtime story for her own children, JK Rowling invited kids from all over the world to illustrate the story while spending time at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More than 18,000 pictures were created and submitted before 34 illustrations were chosen to be included in the hardback. Three of those pictures were drawn by Irish children: Charlotte Manley from Dublin, Lottie Billington from Mayo, and Elias Faustino Lawlor from Dublin.

A colourful drawing of a peacock by Lottie, 9, was chosen as a winner and she heard the news while on holiday with her family this summer.

The peacock by Lottie aged 8 from Mayo

“I was on my holidays on Clare Island when Mam got the email to say my illustration had won,” Lottie says.

“I had gone to the toilet with my sister and when we came back my auntie was bawling crying and her face was all black from her mascara. I was a bit confused and worried at first but then when Mam explained that she was crying tears of joy because I had won the competition I was super excited and happy — I couldn’t believe it.”

Lottie also brought a tear to RTÉ Radio 1 listeners’ eyes when she told Ryan Tubridy how she pays tribute to her dad, Mal, who passed away suddenly when she was four and her younger sister Rosie was three.

“On my dad’s birthday we always go to a coffee shop and buy hot drinks for the next 10 people that come in. We knew our dad was very kind and he loved buying people hot drinks and things and we just decided to do that in his favourite coffee shop. We went there every year and I hope we can do it this year because of lockdown. Me and Rosie use our pocket money.”

Mum Sarah said Lottie inherited her artistic skills from her dad:

He was very much full of love and kindness. I think he's very much in this win as well because she certainly didn't get her artistic achievement from me. This feels like he's very much with us in this achievement.

An avid reader, Lottie told how her dad used to read her stories when she was "a bump in my Mum's belly".

A lover of detailed drawings, Lottie says she didn’t rush her illustration: “I used sketching pencils, colouring pencils and markers to do it. It was tricky and took a lot of patience — I like taking my time with my drawings.”

The Ickabog competition isn’t the first time Lottie’s art has won awards.

“I entered the Credit Union competition and I won. I won first in my age group in Westport and second in my age group in the regionals,” Lottie says proudly.

“Mam says as soon as I could hold a crayon I used to love to spend time drawing and sketching. It has always helped me to feel better if I’m ever feeling sad or worried. My sister and I always do some art in the morning before school.”

Lottie Billington: "My auntie was bawling crying and her face was all black from her mascara — tears of joy because I had won the competition."

After reading all of JK Rowling’s earlier stories, Lottie says she really enjoyed The Ickabog.

“I’ve read all the Harry Potter books andThe Tales of Beedle the Bard. I thought The Ickabog was really nice and it had some nice messages in it like the importance of being a good friend and being kind. It was funny in parts too like when the Ickabog just said ‘roar’ instead of actually roaring. It was very exciting to read. I’m really glad I have the book now so I don’t have to wait for new chapters and I can read it whenever I want.”

Eight-year-old Charlotte Manley thinks The Ickabog is an amazing story and enjoyed reading each chapter as they were released.

“I loved it, it was one of the best books I’ve read in my life,” she says.

“It was amazing during lockdown, we loved looking forward to a new chapter each day and picking a new picture to draw. My sister and I had so much fun reading it and drawing every day in lockdown. My favourite characters were the Ickabog and Daisy Dovetail because she is so kind, funny and brave.”

Charlotte chose to draw a picture of the Ickabog — a far cry from the cuddly images she normally draws.

Charlotte drew thick black scales and razor-sharp teeth

“My picture is of Professor Fraudysham’s picture of the Ickabog. It looks like a monster and has thick black scales, a poisonous spike on its tail and razor-sharp teeth. I chose it because I thought the description sounded like it would be fun to draw and because I liked that part of the book,” she says.

Charlotte Manley: It was one of the best books I've read in my life

“I have always loved doing art and drawing. I like to draw every day. I love to draw all different types of things, especially cute things like puppies and kittens and kawaii characters.”

Charlotte says she would love to be both a writer and an illustrator when she grows up: “I love making up stories and I love drawing pictures. I make up my own books now for my sister Lorelei to read, she loves my funny and cute ones! They all have super cute animals in them and magical animals and mythical things”

Winning the competition was “incredibly amazing”, Charlotte says.

“I was extremely excited and happy, and I was jumping on the couches screaming. I couldn’t believe I had won!”

Elias, 10, was excited to learn he had won too. Two of his drawings had made it into the first round of the competition and he celebrated his overall win with his family.

“I couldn’t believe it! I was very excited to find out that two of my drawings were selected for the first round. I was very happy when we got the news that ‘The Ickabog Eating Mushrooms’ was selected to be in the book. It was hard to keep it a secret, especially because my cousin had also entered the competition. After we found out it was selected, my mum did a secret Ickabog party.”

The winning image is of “the Ickabog eating his favourite food which are mushrooms,” Elias says.

“I enjoyed drawing it because it was the first instalment that involved drawing the Ickabog.” Elias thinks JK Rowling’s new book is even better than her Harry Potter series.

“I read The Ickabog when it was up on the computer. I thought it was a very good book. I think The Ickabog is better than Harry Potter. I liked the book because of its dark, evil plans and because of its ‘imaginary’ monster. And I like the Ickabog itself because of its kindness.” While Elias loves drawing, he says a career in illustration isn’t for him.

The Ickabog Elias Faustino Lawlor

“I’ve always enjoyed drawing. I love drawing comics and making my own characters and stories. I would like to be a frog scientist or a chess player or a tennis player. I like frogs a lot and I wanted to go to the Amazon Rainforest.”