Boxing Clever: The Meaning of Life with Blindboy — and streaming strife of RTÉ Player

I was enjoying the first episode of the new series of The Meaning of Life (RTÉ One, Sunday, 10:30 pm and RTE Player). Then the RTE Player stepped in and made me lose the will to live.

The episode that aired last Sunday had Blindboy telling Joe Duffy about his take on life and religion. Here we have two of the most talented talkers in Ireland: Blindboy with his enormous reach on social media, through his podcast and live-streaming on Twitch; Joe Duffy with his often unmissable confessions on Liveline. Though the closest Joe would get to Twitch is the thing on his face when Shirley from Drimnagh calls in to say she has been caught by tarmacadam scammers. Again.

What would Blindboy say if he got to the Pearly Gates?



Joe Duffy presents the new series of The Meaning of Life, starting Sunday 6th September.#RTENewSeason | #MeaningOfLife | @Rubberbandits | @joeliveline pic.twitter.com/BK20xZYc93 — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) August 27, 2020

After a bit of to and fro about Blindboy’s anxiety, they tried to make some sense of our existence.

Just as Blindboy was getting to the good bit, the RTÉ Player decided to interrupt him mid-sentence and show me an ad for insurance. Worse still, it indic a ted to me that I would have to sit through four ads before listening to the second half of Blindboy’s sentence. Worse- worse still, it then restarted the show’s audio in the middle of the second ad, so now the two of them were playing over each other. The final ad was that gruesome road-safety one warning about the dangers of texting and driving. By now I was screaming at my phone trying to make it stop.

I managed to get it back on track eventually, almost weeping tears of gratitude when the Player didn’t make me sit through the ads again, by the time I got to the actual half-way point in the show. (I think I might have Stockholm Syndrome.) Joe spoke about his own school in Ballyfermot, saying there were probably brain surgeons and engineers in his class who never reached their potential because third- level was beyond their reach. When he asked Blindboy if this made him angry, the Limerick artist started talking about his anger at the number of people he knew who were lost to suicide, many since the last recession. It was an interesting contrast between the old-school social campaigner and the 21st-century guy with his insights on the effects of mental health issues. The interview ended with Blindboy telling Joe that he’s between 7 and 9 out of 10 in terms of happiness, with one point always deducted for the inevitable suffering of human existence. Particularly if you’re trying to watch something on the RTÉ Player.

My wife is getting really good at finding gems on Netflix. This week she put on Occupied , a three-season thriller set in Norway. Like all good Scandinavian shows, it was impossibly hot politicians in designer clothes trying to do the right thing in the face of heat from the bad guys — in this case, played by the Russians and the EU. It’s incredibly watchable even though the Norwegian language can sound like someone being attacked by a foghorn. Put it on your watch list and enjoy the ride.