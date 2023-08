Children thrive when they can anticipate with certainty what something will be like.

That predictability brings a sense of safety and security.

Yet, back-to-school can bring lots of change and unpredictability. Structure is key.

Here are my top 10 tips for your child:

1. Set up a routine: Gradually roll back the bedtime clock to what it is for school term and start getting up earlier. Have everyone get washed and dressed immediately after breakfast and find a reason to leave the house at a set time. This is great practice for the school morning routine.

2. Build familiarity: Ensure you are walking/cycling/driving by your child’s school a couple of times a week and point it out excitedly. Begin associating positive terms with school so they can be excited about the first day.

3. Keep costs in mind: Cross-reference what you have left from last year and see how much is reusable (even for a term, as it helps to spread the costs). Making a list ensures we only buy what is needed.

4. Involve your child in the preparations: It is helpful for children to feel part of the process so choose an activity they can take an active part in. For example, shopping for a pencil case, pencils and stationary. Or let them choose their lunch box.

5. Reconnect with school pals: Arrange for your child to see their friends if they haven’t seen much of each other over the summer break. This makes it less overwhelming when they see each other again after a long break.

6. Play: Use the time left in their holidays to maximise their uninterrupted playtime. Play is one of the best ways to release tension, engage problem-solving and critical thinking skills, and reconnect with others, which will be very useful when school reopens.

7. Be available: Clear as much time as possible in the first week or two of the school term so that they see you at the start and end of each day. Even if you can manage this on a Friday each week for the first few weeks and take a walk or go get a hot chocolate together and let them tell you as much (or as little) about their week as they want.

8. Be interested without interrogating: No child enjoys being interrogated at the end of a school day. Instead, frame your questions more playfully. What made you laugh today? What was the best bit? What would you change about today if you could?

9. Make a plan for yourself: The first days of school term can be tricky for parents too. Arrange to meet a friend for a coffee or a walk after school drop-off for the first few days. Or use it indulgently for the first few days (at least), such as a hot bath, a favourite TV show, or an uninterrupted coffee will stand to you more than tending to housework.

10. Get them back into a school state of mind: Ask your child: “What are you most looking forward to?” What one thing do they really want to improve on this year? What one thing is giving them an “uh-oh” feeling and what would they wish was different about it?