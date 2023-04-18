Teach your child how to think like a detective 

The premise of Tim Harford’s(Hachette) is that the world is full of bamboozling headlines and numbers that don’t add up. Rising living costs, climate change, fake news and dodgy data make it hard for anyone to get their head around it all.
- Numbers. They’re everywhere: Measuring, counting, and influencing our world. Everything is understood through the medium of numbers, he says.
- Second, you need to use your brain. Being a good truth detective isn’t about carrying out a complicated mathematical procedure. “You could know loads about maths and yet be carried away by emotion [from seeing the truth]. A lot of it is about being thoughtful, imaginative, and willing to look beyond the obvious.”
- Third, and most important of all, is the right attitude. Without that, the smartest people with the deepest knowledge can be very, very wrong.”
- Does this idea make sense?
- Does this story conflict with something I already know to be true?
- Does the fact come from a trustworthy source?
- Does the person telling me this fact seem friendly and confident?
- Do I want this idea to be true?
- Does this story make me feel something, like fear or joy?
- Is this a cool story?
- ‘The Truth Detective’, illustrated by Ollie Mann and written by Tim Harford, costs €14.