Joanna Fortune: How can I get my six-year-old to stop picking his nose? 

Always focus on what you want to see rather than what you don’t.
Joanna Fortune: How can I get my six-year-old to stop picking his nose? 

Nose picking is one of the most common habits parents ask me about.

Tue, 21 Mar, 2023 - 02:00
3156116_1_org_Joanne_Fortune_Circle_headshot
Joanna Fortune

Child psychotherapist

My six-year-old son constantly picks his nose. I’ve told him it’s unhygienic and rude, but he says he can’t stop. Should I ignore it in the hope he grows out of the habit?

Nose picking is one of the most common habits parents ask me about. It can start for practical reasons such as allergies, or having a cold or stuffed nose, so always begin by addressing possible physical causes.

Avoid shaming or scolding — remember that you cannot discipline or ‘consequence’ a habit away. Seek instead to minimise the habit. Watch for a pattern, when the behaviour is most prevalent (tired, bored, worried) — and respond to the child’s underlying emotional and physical states as a priority rather than to the overt behaviour.

Otherwise, use distraction and redirection, praising whatever play or work keeps their hands busy.

When you see your son starting to poke around his nose, ask him to wash his hands and help you with something in the kitchen or to sit and play hand-stack/thumb wrestling or a hand-clapping game.

Develop a non-verbal cue and let him know that when he sees you pat your head, it means his finger has wandered up his nose again and he needs to stop.

Always focus on what you want to see rather than what you don’t.

Habits are comforting for children, and most will work themselves out developmentally.

They become aware that picking their nose in public is not socially acceptable, and will stop doing it.

Most habits are far from pathological, and even the grosser ones are usually transient and will disappear over time. Some will need our input to break, or at least short-circuit.

But let’s pause to reflect on the benefits of habit formation.

Think about something you found challenging when you first started to learn it. Perhaps it is the run without which you can’t imagine your daily routine, the morning or evening mindfulness practice, or yoga.

At first, this may have been challenging, and something you had to motivate or push yourself to do but over time, with consistent practice, you now do it without the initial resistance, and even enjoy it.

This positive habit formation grows stronger over time, becoming a default behaviour, a part of you and your daily life.

Habits are important and powerful because they create neurological cravings in our brain or impulses whereby a particular type of behaviour triggers pleasure chemicals in the reward centre of our brains. They make us feel good and what feels good, we will keep doing.

This win-win outcome applies to positive habits.

But, we are all also capable of forming negative habits.

Sometimes we do things that seem to bother others more than they bother us and, as is often the case with children, we may not even be aware that what we are doing is upsetting someone else.

I suggest you listen to this episode from my 15-Minute Parenting podcast series.

If you have a question for child psychotherapist Joanna Fortune, please send it to parenting@examiner.ie

Read More

Joanna Fortune: My 10-year-old daughter unleashes her frustration on me 

More in this section

Speech training for kids. Professional woman training with little boy at cabinet, teaching right articulation exercises Colman Noctor: Long wait lists put children with additional needs at risk
Sick girl is sitting on the bed with teddy-bear Chickenpox is highly infectious and affects all ages. Should we vaccinate children against it? 
Cleaning products. Julie Jay: The old múinteoir trick I use on Fred in emergency situations that works every time
#Parenting#Parenting - Advice#Parenting - School children#Joanna Fortune
<p>The ISPCC and Childline.ie are joining forces with acclaimed children’s author Katie O’Donoghue to deliver a series of free seminars</p>

Tots To Teens: New seminars for parents to teach children how to develop resilience

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Logo ieFood
IE logo

Your digital cookbook

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd