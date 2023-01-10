Joanna Fortune: My 11-year-old is constantly checking her new phone 

- Ensure she is talking to friends in real-life every day and never just on phone messaging platforms.
- Let her know that there are phone-free rooms, for example, no phones are allowed in bedrooms or the dining room.
- Explain the ‘one screen at one time’ rule – this means she is watching TV or on her phone but not the two simultaneously.
- There are boundaries around when the phone can be used – no phones between 8pm and 8am, for example
- All devices stay downstairs overnight, and parents are in charge of WiFi access and can cut off access if phone rules are broken.
- You will be checking her phone to ensure that she is safe, respected and respectful in her usage but you will do this with her and not behind her back.
