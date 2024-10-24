Donal Hickey: Does winter start on November 1 or in December? 

When does winter begin? There’s disagreement as to which three months make up the season, but certainty about one thing — our winters are getting warmer and wetter in line with climate change.

Halloween, rooted in the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, marks a turning point of the year, a change from light into darkness when, according to age-old traditions, the veil between this world and the next is at its thinnest.

In the old Celtic calendar, the seasons were largely decided on farming practices, with the months of November, December and January constituting winter.

However, Met Eireann and many other such bodies operate on a scientific framework, taking into account astronomical events like the winter solstice around December 21, and their winter runs from December to February.

Nevertheless, many authorities, including Dr Críostóir Mac Cárthaigh, director of the National Folk Collection, UCD, regard November 1 as the first day of winter, a date popularly accepted.

A Met Eireann report shows that winter 2023/’24 was the 11th consecutive winter with above average temperatures. Rainfall was also above average in most places. December and February were mild and wet, while January was cool and dry overall.

For example, temperatures ranged from 5.5°C (1.4 degrees above average) at Knock Airport, County Mayo, to 8.5°C (0.8 degees above average) at Sherkin Island, West Cork, which also had the warmest February on record.

The Halloween/Samhain tradition, meanwhile, marked the end of the farming year, with all the harvest in and animals housed for the harsh season ahead. Crops to feed animals and people were stored away safely.

'Snap Apple Night' or 'All Hallow's Eve', print, 101.5 X78.5cm, c.1840. Daniel Maclise. Crawford Art Gallery

Another leading folklorist, the late Kevin Danaher, noted how turf and wood for winter fires would have been stacked outside and lucky was the household which had bogdeal, the sweet-smelling roots of ancient pine trees, to burn.

Born in Athea, County Limerick, Danaher drew from the rich customs of his native county. “In the days before the festival (Halloween), and in many places on its eve, fairs and markets, such as the famous ‘snap apple fair’ in Kilmallock, were held," he wrote.

One of the many scary exhibits at last year's Leap Scarecrow Festival in West Cork. Picture: Dan Linehan

You wonder what he would make of present-day Halloween in Ireland, which so resembles Christmas in terms of decorations and lighting. In Chicago for the festival, more than 20 years ago, I was quite amazed at the way houses were aglow, inside and outside.

They had pumpkins, multi-coloured lighting and life-size images of witches, ghosts and other creepy beings that are supposed to roam the world that night. The scene here now is very similar — another example of being influenced by what’s happening in the US, perhaps.

Be careful out there!