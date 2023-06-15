This team of eight goats is on an eco-mission in Cork city

Who you gonna call? Well, if the problem is non-native weeds and plants and you want to ‘bust’ them in a non-chemical, environmentally conscious way then you’ve gotta call in the goats.

A team of eight goats has been deployed at Beaumont Quarry in Cork city to chomp through non-native vegetation such as old man’s beard.

The goats are Johnny, Snooky, Zeus, Nico, Cyberus, Willow and brothers, Luigi and Mario — and their handler is William Walsh of Billy’s Rent a Goat.

The eco-friendly land management initiative is a partnership between Cork Nature Network and Cork City Council. Beaumont Quarry is a disused limestown quarry in the Ballinlough/Ballintemple area.

Gill Weyman, CNN chairwoman and director, explained: “Beaumont Quarry is a unique site that is a significant area of conservation concern."

"Bringing in these goats like this is an opportunity to educate and demonstrate the implementation of essential conservation practices. Cork Nature Network firmly believes that educational initiatives, centred around the preservation of urban green spaces, hold significant importance in improving biodiversity protection within our cities.”

William Walsh of Billy's Rent a Goat offers an ecological opportunity to utilise a biological control method to keep invasive plants at bay

William, the goat owner, accompanies the goats each day for the week they are at Beaumont Quarry. They are fenced in so they can focus on the problem areas within the quarry. And every evening they are taken home and brought back the next morning.

William explains why goats are so good for this mission: “Goats can go where people can’t, they eat what most animals won’t eat and they leave behind nothing but fertiliser while digesting and sterilising more than 99% of seeds.”

All eight of the goats are male: “Our workforce is mainly rescued male goats, giving them another chance and purpose. I believe ‘everything has a purpose’.”

The goats can work in rougher terrain, along riverbanks, and on steep slopes without causing damage to the environment.

“Being chemical- and machinery-free means that there are no nasty smells, or loud noises. The only thing you will hear while the goats are working is their ‘Maaahh’ — which is very therapeutic,” says William, who is based in Enniskeane in West Cork.

Anything from briars to rushes, ivy, or nettles are a delicacy for the goats.

The Department of Agriculture classifies Old Man’s Beard (Clematis vitalba) as an invasive deciduous perennial plant which is native to central and southern Europe. It was introduced to Ireland as an ornamental garden plant, often used to decorate trellises. Since then, Old Man’s Beard has escaped into our natural environment and is particularly invasive in the southern half of the country. It can grow up to seven times faster than ivy.

CNN invited pupils from the local Beaumont Girls National School and Beaumont Boys School, to visit the goats at Beaumont Quarry to learn about the advantages of utilising non-chemical means of invasive species removal.

And William was on hand to answer questions about everything from dietary preferences and ages to special goat skills and traits. He explained why goats have horizontal rectangular pupils — it gives them a very impressive field of vision which is useful for spotting food as well as evading potential predators. And their horns have several functions including temperature regulation in hot weather.

CNN runs events including monthly clean-ups and wildlife talks and an annual picnic. They have an information pack for primary schools which is available by emailing info@corknaturenetwork.ie. Queries specific to Beaumont can go to beaumontcnn@gmail.com

Stephen Scully, Cork City Council's communication liaison for parks and cemeteries, said: "The goats are on duty at Beaumont for four days in June and will be back again from July 25-28 and we will look at using them in other areas also."

