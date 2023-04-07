Pádraic Fogarty: The Citizens’ Assembly is an invitation to us all to reconnect with nature

The outlines of the biodiversity crisis were clear to all at the 1992 ‘Earth Summit’ in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nearly 31 years on, the total collapse of global ecosystems is not only a possibility on the horizon but something that is already well underway.

The solutions to this crisis have also been largely known for three decades: protect and restore the most crucial ecosystems (forests, peatlands, rivers), stop over-exploiting nature (especially marine life), stop polluting air and waters and stop the spread of alien invasive species. Yet, so far, these have proven politically impossible in a world addicted to economic growth and where even democratically elected politicians are in craven subservience to sectoral lobbies.

Ireland has shown that this political inertia can be disrupted through the use of the Citizens’ Assembly and for this reason, its report on Biodiversity Loss, along with 159 recommendations, are potentially transformative. The final report noted that “Some sectoral interests and lobby groups may resist attempts to address biodiversity loss” but that politicians in particular must be “supported in making bold decisions” to do what needs to be done.

On land, our food production system is the biggest source of greenhouse gases, the largest driver of biodiversity loss and the greatest source of pollution of waters. Yet, predictably, the Irish Farmers’ Association's response to the recommendations was negative. Never mind that biodiversity loss and climate change present the greatest threats not only to our collective food security but also to the livelihoods of farmers themselves.

Some of the recommendations directly related to Agriculture can be read here. Farmers are custodians of the land & are key to Ireland protecting and restoring biodiversity. I look forward to more constructive conversations around these issues. https://t.co/7OoZKhBR5l pic.twitter.com/tOq9L3FDuO — Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin (@aoibhinn_ni_s) April 6, 2023

Traditionally the burden of risk has been placed on taxpayers, who can be relied on to provide bailouts for farmers after droughts or storms or whatever other misfortune impacts the price of their produce. This can’t continue.

The Citizens’ Assembly report is also clear that “environmentally harmful subsidies in the agricultural and food sector” need to end. If taxpayers are to be the insurers of last resort to the food and fishing sectors then this must come with the condition that subsidies are used only for transitioning these sectors to low carbon, nature friendly models. This will mean substantially lower levels of production of meat and dairy and no farming at all in certain areas, e.g. on bogs or areas needed for the restoration of native forests.

The fishing industry also needs radical change. No aspect of the fishing and seafood sector in Ireland can currently be described as ‘sustainable’ and many practices will have to be wound down entirely, such as bottom trawling. The Citizens’ Assembly report is clear that this must come with financial support for the transition.

But the biggest burden here is not on farmers or fishers but the State. More than anything else, the Citizens’ Assembly report is damning of State inaction, breaking their own laws, ignoring their own policies, turning away from pollution and destruction that will saddle generations to come.

In her introduction, the chair of the Assembly, Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháín noted the “fundamental disappointment in the capacity demonstrated by the State to coherently and deliberately tackle biodiversity loss”.

To me, this is a scandal on a par with any that we’ve seen from the dark side of our country’s history. The cost is lasting and has yet to be fully calculated. These failings need to be acknowledged at the highest levels, we cannot breezily move on to the hopeful bit without recognising that problems we face are because of political decisions, many from politicians still active and in office today.

The State must get its house in order, principally by complying with the numerous laws and regulations that are already in effect. It should move swiftly on recommendations from the Citizens’ Assembly to reform State bodies Coillte and Bord na Móna so they are not merely profit-focussed while repealing the 1945 Arterial Drainage Act which mandates the Office of Public Works to continuously destroy thousands of kilometres of rivers in the name of ‘maintenance’.

The Government also has an opportunity to champion the EU’s Nature Restoration Law, which will set legally binding targets for the restoration of species and habitats, in both rural and urban environments, on land and at sea. So far, the response from the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to this proposal has been mealy-mouthed. This position is not only untenable, it is denying us the opportunity to enthusiastically embrace nature restoration to the great benefit of the Irish people, including farmers and fishers.

The Citizens’ Assembly has challenged our very relationship with the land and sea around us. It recommends a change to our Constitution to give legal rights to nature itself. But we don’t have to wait for a referendum for each of us to re-evaluate that relationship.