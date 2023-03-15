Watch: Rare sight as three dolphins are spotted in Cork's River Lee

Commuters in Cork city witnessed a very rare sight on Tuesday evening as a pod of dolphins was seen swimming down the River Lee.
The small group of dolphins was spotted in different areas of the river between about 4pm and 6pm. Onlookers could not get enough of the unexpected visitors.
Dolphins spotted in the river by the @hsscu offices Patrick's Quay 🐬 #Cork @savecorkcity @yaycork pic.twitter.com/wjjJLWYTlU— Luke. (@LukeKc89) March 14, 2023
Images and videos from those who witnessed the moment showed the dolphins making their way down the river.
Cork-based street photographer Terry McAuliffe captured the incredible sight as it happened. McAuliffe witnessed a pair of dolphins in the river while other images posted to social media also showed a third dolphin making an appearance.
A rare sight in Cork City as 2 dolphins made an appearance in the river Lee pic.twitter.com/2CxWFwhUAz— Terry McAuliffe (@__HANCE__) March 14, 2023
The small pod was spotted in different parts of the river including near Penrose Wharf, Patrick's Quay and by the Mary Elms Bridge.
With the sun shining in Cork city on Tuesday evening, the rare sight was made even more spectacular.
Here's hoping the dolphins make it back to the sea safely.