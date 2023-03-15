Watch: Rare sight as three dolphins are spotted in Cork's River Lee

The small pod of dolphins made their way down the river on Tuesday 
The small group of dolphins was spotted in different areas of the river between about 4pm and 6pm. Pictures: Maureen Murphy

Wed, 15 Mar, 2023 - 13:13
Maeve Lee

Commuters in Cork city witnessed a very rare sight on Tuesday evening as a pod of dolphins was seen swimming down the River Lee.

The small group of dolphins was spotted in different areas of the river between about 4pm and 6pm. Onlookers could not get enough of the unexpected visitors. 

Images and videos from those who witnessed the moment showed the dolphins making their way down the river.

Cork-based street photographer Terry McAuliffe captured the incredible sight as it happened. McAuliffe witnessed a pair of dolphins in the river while other images posted to social media also showed a third dolphin making an appearance.

The small pod was spotted in different parts of the river including near Penrose Wharf, Patrick's Quay and by the Mary Elms Bridge. 

Up to three dolphins were spotted in the River Lee.
Up to three dolphins were spotted in the River Lee.

With the sun shining in Cork city on Tuesday evening, the rare sight was made even more spectacular. 

Here's hoping the dolphins make it back to the sea safely.

Watch: Rare sight as three dolphins are spotted in Cork's River Lee

