Donal Hickey: Exploring clean energy opportunities on Valentia

An island which played a ground-breaking role in global communications in the 19th century, could soon be part of a key plan to make Ireland carbon neutral.

A leading European organisation has selected Valentia, County Kerry, as one of 15 regions that will receive support to explore clean energy solutions that will help Ireland on its path to zero emissions.

The Brussels-based Clean Hydrogen Partnership will fund the H2ORIZON study by leading hydrogen consultants to explore the role of hydrogen in decarbonising energy on Valentia Island, especially around maritime use.

In 1858, the first ever message across an ocean by undersea cable — a note from Queen Victoria to US President James Buchanan — was sent from the cable station, in Valentia, to Newfoundland, Canada.

The significance of the historic event in the area of communications has been compared to the internet in today’s world. Efforts are currently underway to secure Unesco World Heritage Site status for the Valentia transatlantic cable stations.

The new hydrogen study, meanwhile, will also examine the potential for business and various modes of transport to use hydrogen. Valentia, and surrounding areas, are already leading the way as a pioneering sustainable community, with the recent completion of an energy masterplan and feasibility study into renewable and green technologies.

Hydrogen, a colourless and odourless gas, can be used to generate electricity, power, or heat. It is now generally used for petrol refining and fertiliser production.

Leading hydrogen consultants will explore opportunities where hydrogen produced from renewable energy can complement the role of electrification in decarbonising Valentia Island. For example, green hydrogen infrastructure can be offered for tourism and marine mobility, and industry such as a local distillery.

In January 2020, the Valentia Energy Co-Operative was established with the aim of ensuring the wider community works with different interests to find and develop clean energy solutions.

Welcoming the latest announcement, Colum O’Connell, chairman of Valentia Island Energy Group, said they are looking for a fundamental shift in how people think about decarbonisation.

Other governments around the world are developing strategies to use green hydrogen, whilst the Climate Action Plan 2023 includes specific actions to enable the use of hydrogen across industry, enterprise and transport, he pointed out.

“However, we need more clarity at national level on what our strategy is. Valentia Island has been campaigning with our partners, Energy Co-Ops Ireland, to get more visibility for our green hydrogen vision,” Mr O’Connell said.

As a partner in the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, the ESB will work closely with the consultants in identifying and planning green energy opportunities. Green hydrogen is a key part of the ESB’s zero emissions strategy.