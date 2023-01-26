Donal Hickey: Offshore windfarms need proper planning now

Thousands of jobs can be created, but that potential cannot be reached without having a proper planning system in place
Donal Hickey: Offshore windfarms need proper planning now

Simply Blue's goal is to develop floating wind projects that will make a valuable contribution to Europe’s electricity demand. They say that among the advantages of these floating wind farms is the minimising or elimination of the visual impact from the coastline as locations are further out to sea. Picture: simplybluegroup.com 

Thu, 26 Jan, 2023 - 06:05
Donal Hickey

In contrast to the approach taken to the building of onshore windfarms, which led to widespread opposition from communities, local people are set to benefit from offshore windfarms.

With plans for large-scale turbines in the ocean, there could be objections from the fishing industry and environmentalists, but a sweetener is being offered.

Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan says coastal and marine communities will benefit significantly from offshore projects, with developers being required to make ‘substantial annual contributions’ to community benefit funds.

Gordon Shearer, commercial manager Offshore Wind, Shell, Val Cummins, nanaging director &amp; director, Simply Blue Group, and Hugh Kelly, co-founder &amp; chief commercial director, Simply Blue Group, at Loop Head lighthouse on the West Coast of Ireland for the official announcement of Simply Blue Group's JV Partnership with Shell on the Western Star floating wind project. Picture: Diane Cusack
Gordon Shearer, commercial manager Offshore Wind, Shell, Val Cummins, nanaging director & director, Simply Blue Group, and Hugh Kelly, co-founder & chief commercial director, Simply Blue Group, at Loop Head lighthouse on the West Coast of Ireland for the official announcement of Simply Blue Group's JV Partnership with Shell on the Western Star floating wind project. Picture: Diane Cusack

Some areas are expected to gain from as early as 2025 and that could continue for up to 25 years.

Developers must start making contributions from the early stages of a project, prior to starting operation, and payments could be around €4million per year from a typical 500MW offshore project, according to Mr Ryan.

The focus is now firmly on providing sea-based turbines, as the government aims to have 80% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It’s an ambitious target, but there’s massive potential in the seas around Ireland for creating this type of energy.

People objected to land-based windfarms (now numbering 400), in rural areas, and one of the reasons was that communities had nothing to gain from these profit-making enterprises which often led to loss of amenity and interfered with their way of life.

Now, with a clear shift in policy, numerous deep water locations along our south and west coasts, as well as extremely high winds and the use of much taller turbines could make us an international leader in offshore wind energy.

Cork Harbour has been mentioned as a base for the industry, while offshore windfarm developer, Simply Blue, has plans for a project with upwards of 87 turbines off the Old Head of Kinsale.

There are also plans for a 92-turbine, floating windfarm off Valentia Island, County Kerry.

The industry, however, says that if we are to reach our potential, changes are needed in the planning apparatus and the giving of the green light to offshore developments needs to be speeded up.

Thousands of jobs can be created, but that potential cannot be reached without having a proper planning system in place, experts such as Professor Jerry Murphy, of UCC’s civil engineering department, say.

At present, we are at a competitive disadvantage with England and Scotland, which have planning systems for offshore projects, experts claim.

Meanwhile, there are warnings that huge offshore wind projects, as well as creation of marine reserves and restrictions, could be another blow to the embattled fishing industry.

Dingle-based Dr Kevin Flannery, of FLAG South West, a fisheries action group, said fishers could find it even harder to earn a living.

Read More

Donal Hickey: Is the energy crisis answer blowing in the wind?

More in this section

‘Common good’ must prevail over pure profit in State-owned forestry ‘Common good’ must prevail over pure profit in State-owned forestry
Islands of Ireland: Avoid Roe Island in spring so you don't disturb nesting birds Islands of Ireland: Avoid Roe Island in spring so you don't disturb nesting birds
Donal Hickey: From Yeats to city parks and wetlands — funds for local biodiversity action plans Donal Hickey: From Yeats to city parks and wetlands — funds for local biodiversity action plans
#Outdoors#Donal Hickeywind energywindfarmsOffshore windfarmonshore windfarmenvironmentfishingPlace: Valentia IslandPerson: professor jerry murphyPerson: dr kevin flanneryOrganisation: Simply Blue GroupOrganisation: FLAG South West
Donal Hickey: Offshore windfarms need proper planning now

Explore medieval ruins at Cork's Bridgetown Priory

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s