Donal Hickey: Offshore windfarms need proper planning now

In contrast to the approach taken to the building of onshore windfarms, which led to widespread opposition from communities, local people are set to benefit from offshore windfarms.

With plans for large-scale turbines in the ocean, there could be objections from the fishing industry and environmentalists, but a sweetener is being offered.

Environment and Climate Minister Eamon Ryan says coastal and marine communities will benefit significantly from offshore projects, with developers being required to make ‘substantial annual contributions’ to community benefit funds.

Gordon Shearer, commercial manager Offshore Wind, Shell, Val Cummins, nanaging director & director, Simply Blue Group, and Hugh Kelly, co-founder & chief commercial director, Simply Blue Group, at Loop Head lighthouse on the West Coast of Ireland for the official announcement of Simply Blue Group's JV Partnership with Shell on the Western Star floating wind project. Picture: Diane Cusack

Some areas are expected to gain from as early as 2025 and that could continue for up to 25 years.

Developers must start making contributions from the early stages of a project, prior to starting operation, and payments could be around €4million per year from a typical 500MW offshore project, according to Mr Ryan.

The focus is now firmly on providing sea-based turbines, as the government aims to have 80% of our electricity from renewable sources by 2030. It’s an ambitious target, but there’s massive potential in the seas around Ireland for creating this type of energy.

People objected to land-based windfarms (now numbering 400), in rural areas, and one of the reasons was that communities had nothing to gain from these profit-making enterprises which often led to loss of amenity and interfered with their way of life.

Now, with a clear shift in policy, numerous deep water locations along our south and west coasts, as well as extremely high winds and the use of much taller turbines could make us an international leader in offshore wind energy.

Quick Reminder: We will host our first face-to-face public consultation for the Emerald Offshore Wind EIA Scoping Report tomorrow, Thursday the 19th of January in the Temperance Hall in Kinsale, Co. Cork from 2pm-8pm - all welcome! #EmeraldOffshoreWind pic.twitter.com/BLKXjELHK0 — Simply Blue Group (@SimplyBlueGroup) January 18, 2023

Cork Harbour has been mentioned as a base for the industry, while offshore windfarm developer, Simply Blue, has plans for a project with upwards of 87 turbines off the Old Head of Kinsale.

There are also plans for a 92-turbine, floating windfarm off Valentia Island, County Kerry.

The industry, however, says that if we are to reach our potential, changes are needed in the planning apparatus and the giving of the green light to offshore developments needs to be speeded up.

A privledge to host the Dutch offshore wind energy trade mission at @MaREIcentre @eriucc @UCCResearch



To realise the target of 7GW off shore wind & 2 GW hydrogen by 2030 demands industry, academia, policy and community co-design



Great thanks to @NLinIreland for gift of a tree https://t.co/ytBxoOYQR8 pic.twitter.com/9UteB0EbcK — Jerry D Murphy (@JerryDMurphy66) September 13, 2022

Thousands of jobs can be created, but that potential cannot be reached without having a proper planning system in place, experts such as Professor Jerry Murphy, of UCC’s civil engineering department, say.

At present, we are at a competitive disadvantage with England and Scotland, which have planning systems for offshore projects, experts claim.

Meanwhile, there are warnings that huge offshore wind projects, as well as creation of marine reserves and restrictions, could be another blow to the embattled fishing industry.

Dingle-based Dr Kevin Flannery, of FLAG South West, a fisheries action group, said fishers could find it even harder to earn a living.