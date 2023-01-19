Richard Collins: Animal crossings would minimise traffic impact on wildlife

— Seamus Heaney
If we could ‘talk sense’ into animals, they might cope better with life’s ‘slings and arrows’. Alas, they can’t understand us, nor are we much better at fathoming their thoughts. Oh for an animal version of the Rosetta Stone!
Mountain-lion, P-22, tagged in 2012 by the Fish and Wildlife Service, warmed to people. Photographed under the famous sign on Mount Lee, he became ‘The Hollywood Cat’. Beloved by residents of Griffith County Los Angeles, whose gardens he visited, P22 became legendary. Alas, recaptured last month, with multiple injuries inflicted by road vehicles, he had to be ‘put down’.
Responding to the carnage inflicted on the likes of P-22, bridges and underpasses were constructed along highways in California, so that deer wild boar and mountain lions could cross safely. Animals were expected to use them readily but a problem arose; ‘neophobia’, fear of the new, discourage many from doing so.
They fail to understand that it’s safe to use the new facilities. As the Captain said to Cool Hand Luke: "What we've got here is a failure to communicate". But the problem isn’t universal.
Animals cross fearlessly at some locations, whereas at others they don’t. But what exactly is spooking them? Researchers at UCLA have tried to answer this question. They focused on the behaviour of elk and white-tailed deer. Much hunted in gun-obsessed America, these two mammals exhibit hair-trigger hyper-vigilance.
The team analysed footage from almost 600 cameras nationwide, creating ‘activity budgets’ and measuring changes in the time spent foraging versus vigilant behaviour and flight.
The research results appear in a paper just published. The authors note: "Overall, both white-tailed deer and elk responded to vehicle passage with a decrease in time allocated to foraging and an increase in both vigilance and flight behaviour."
But fear of vehicles varied. Those animals most sensitive to passing traffic were the least likely ones to use bridges or tunnels, whereas individuals relatively unfazed by vehicles did so readily. But, surprisingly, steady streams of vehicles presented less of a problem than did the occasional passing car.
"When more vehicles pass, they produce a louder sound that is detectable at a greater distance. Thus animals might not be startled by an oncoming vehicle and have time to respond to it."
This particular finding won’t surprise bird-watchers in North County Dublin. The flight path to the old north-south runway at Dublin Airport crosses the Broadmeadow Estuary, winter home to flocks of waterfowl and shore-birds.
The runway is no longer used but, in its heyday, noisy aircraft flew low over the estuary. Although there was a constant stream of air traffic during busy periods, the birds took little notice of aircraft. They had become acclimatised to the noise. Familiarity breeds contempt!
What do the researchers recommend? In an animal equivalent of the ‘Safe Cross Code’, they want the impact of roads to be minimised’ near wildlife corridors. Tunnel walls should be sound-proofed, lights blocked and the visibility of traffic reduced.