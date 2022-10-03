It's always time to enjoy trees with a Trees Please calendar

If you love trees and want to help a Cork group which distributes native Irish trees, then here's how...

Trees Please has a €15 calendar for sale and proceeds will help cover the costs of the work of this voluntary group.

Calendars are available by becoming a 'funder' and essentially pre-ordering a 2023 calendar. Calendars will also be available directly in Cork city centre in November.

The group was set up in 2019 and has been active for three planting seasons — last year they distributed and planted more than 3,000 trees "to help improve native biodiversity and to enhance the beauty of our surroundings".

Trees Please: Planting native Irish trees treespleasecork@gmail.com

And if you have space for an actual tree then Trees Please may be able to help out here too. Email treespleasecork@gmail.com and they will send back an order form and information on selecting the right trees for the site.

Tree lovers can request 1-10 trees or 10-plus trees — these typically include alder, oak, hazel, willow, birch and rowan. And donations are suggested for the larger tree requests. Schools and other community groups are among the groups receiving the trees, as well as people with space in their gardens for a tree or hedgerow.

Tree planting for Trees Please. Picture: Tom Campbell

The group collects seed and grows trees at their allotment in Churchfield in Cork and at other donated sites as well.

The €15 (this covers printing and postage costs) calendar will have information on various native trees.

Trees Please volunteer, Tom Campbell, watering trees at their allotment in Churchfield

Tom Jordan, Trees Please volunteer, said: "We appreciate all the enthusiasm and support Trees Please has received. We hope to go on growing trees and helping to make Ireland a more ecologically diverse and beautiful country.”