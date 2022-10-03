It's always time to enjoy trees with a Trees Please calendar

The voluntary group distributes native Irish trees and this calendar helps fund their work
It's always time to enjoy trees with a Trees Please calendar

Trees Please is a Cork-based group that distributes native trees. Tree planting picture: Tom Campbell. Oak leaves and acorn picture: Tom Jordan

Mon, 03 Oct, 2022 - 10:28
Caroline Delaney

If you love trees and want to help a Cork group which distributes native Irish trees, then here's how...

Trees Please has a €15 calendar for sale and proceeds will help cover the costs of the work of this voluntary group.

Calendars are available by becoming a 'funder' and essentially pre-ordering a 2023 calendar. Calendars will also be available directly in Cork city centre in November. 

The group was set up in 2019 and has been active for three planting seasons — last year they distributed and planted more than 3,000 trees "to help improve native biodiversity and to enhance the beauty of our surroundings".

Trees Please: Planting native Irish trees treespleasecork@gmail.com
Trees Please: Planting native Irish trees treespleasecork@gmail.com

And if you have space for an actual tree then Trees Please may be able to help out here too.  Email treespleasecork@gmail.com and they will send back an order form and information on selecting the right trees for the site.  

Tree lovers can request 1-10 trees or 10-plus trees — these typically include alder, oak, hazel, willow, birch and rowan. And donations are suggested for the larger tree requests. Schools and other community groups are among the groups receiving the trees, as well as people with space in their gardens for a tree or hedgerow.

Tree planting for Trees Please. Picture: Tom Campbell
Tree planting for Trees Please. Picture: Tom Campbell

The group collects seed and grows trees at their allotment in Churchfield in Cork and at other donated sites as well. 

The €15 (this covers printing and postage costs) calendar will have information on various native trees. 

Trees Please volunteer, Tom Campbell, watering trees at their allotment in Churchfield
Trees Please volunteer, Tom Campbell, watering trees at their allotment in Churchfield

Tom Jordan, Trees Please volunteer, said: "We appreciate all the enthusiasm and support Trees Please has received. We hope to go on growing trees and helping to make Ireland a more ecologically diverse and beautiful country.” 

  • facebook.com/planttreescork/
  • twitter.com/Lesterleapsin/status/1391703567828934662
  • instagram.com/treespleasecork/

Read More

Dig in and plant — or gift — a tree at a Hometree summer school

More in this section

Gannet colony Bird flu FAQ: Can I still feed birds? I've seen a dead bird at the beach — what do I do?
On the web: Make friends with spiders if you don't like flies and other insects On the web: Make friends with spiders if you don't like flies and other insects
Islands of Ireland: A tiny pebbled beach on Sligo's Fairy Island Islands of Ireland: A tiny pebbled beach on Sligo's Fairy Island
#OutdoorsTreesnative treesBiodiversityenvironmentOrganisation: Trees Please
<p>Handout photo issued by Trinity College Dublin of a total eclipse of the sun taken from an aircraft out in the mid-Atlantic.</p>

Sky Matters: Get ready for a partial eclipse of the sun

READ NOW

Latest

Scene & Heard
Newsletter

Music, film art, culture, books and more from Munster and beyond.......curated weekly by the Irish Examiner Arts Editor.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.207 s