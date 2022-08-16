We've enjoyed our beaches all summer — here's to get involved in giving them a bit of TLC

We've picnicked on them, posed for insta pics on them, swum, sunbathed and had so much fun — now it's time to give a little back to our beaches with a clean-up mission.

Irish environmental charity Clean Coasts is organising The Big Beach Clean initiative 2022. The clean-up is supported by Cully and Sully, and if you register you will get a complimentary clean-up kit to join the action.

The Big Beach Clean will take place at the end of the bathing season, from September 16-18. It is a part of the International Coastal Cleanup (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy. This call to action invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season.

Clean Coasts launch 2022 Big Beach Clean, sponsored by Cully & Sully. Left-right - Elaine Doyle – Clean Coasts Campaigns Officer, Cullen Allen – Founder of Cully & Sully, Sinead McCoy – Coastal Programmes Manager at Clean Coasts. Photo: Cathal Noonan

They are aiming to tackle the top 10 offenders of sea pollution which include cigarette butts, plastic bottles and food packaging.

Deric Hartigan, James Kavanagh, Aoife McNamara, and Niamh Maher are joining us this year to make a difference for our ocean and are hoping to inspire more people to sign up for the Big Beach Clean.

We are delighted to be back supporting the Big Beach Clean for 2022. This event has been growing every year and is certainly one of the most important events in the Cully & Sully diary. We are big beach & water fans in Cully & Sully and we fully realise the importance of keeping our beaches and waterways clean and useable for everyone to enjoy. We will be encouraging all of our customers and friends to sign up for Big Beach Clean 2022. Let’s make it the biggest Big Beach Clean yet.. get signing up now!”

The number-one cause of marine litter is litter dropped in towns and cities so no matter if you're based inland, a clean-up can help tackle the problem at the source.

Clean Coasts Big Beach Clean.L-R, Colum O'Sullivan,Cully & Sully, Elaine Doyle, Clean Coasts Campaigns Officer, Cullen Allen – Cully & Sully, Emlyn Cullen, National Spring Clean Manager, Proinsias Ó Tuama, Clean Coasts Ballynamona. Photos: Cathal Noonan

Sinead McCoy, Coastal Communities manager, said: “The work carried out by Clean Coasts groups across Ireland throughout the year is amazing, and unfortunately very much needed during these times. We are asking Clean Coasts groups and any other group that would like to join the effort to sign up to partake in the Big Beach Clean, which runs on the third weekend in September each year, and receive a free beach clean kit. Last year we had a boost in clean ups with loads more areas on the coast, along lakes and riverways and in our town and villages being cleaned up, we are excited to build on this success and get even more volunteers out cleaning during weekend. This year you can find your local beach clean or sign up on cleancoasts.org.”

Clean Coasts launch the 2022 Big Beach Clean, sponsored by Cully and Sully. Left to right - Elaine Doyle – Clean Coasts Campaigns Officer, Colum O'Sullivan – Founder of Cully & Sully and Cullen Allen – Founder of Cully & Sully. Photos: Cathal Noonan

To register visit the Clean Coasts website at cleancoasts.org