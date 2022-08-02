Juanita Browne: Heritage Week a great chance to get out and learn about our natural heritage

This year sees the return of in-person events for National Heritage Week, happening all around the country from August 13 to 21. Having received such a great reaction to online events during lockdown restrictions over the past two years, the organisers have decided to continue to cater for this new appetite for digital projects, online talks and exhibitions, which is excellent news. Here are just some of the Biodiversity events you can take part in:

Douglas Biodiversity Walk (August 13, noon-1.30pm)

Take a guided walk with ecologist Karen Loxton from ‘Wild Work’, who worked on the development of the Douglas Biodiversity Action Plan. Karen will introduce the biodiversity on our doorstep and explain what you can do to protect it. Meet outside Douglas Community Centre, Church Road, Douglas. info@douglastidytowns.ie

Biodiversity Walk on the slopes of Mount Errigal (August 17, 6-7.30pm)

Errigal Mountain, in County Donegal, is a nationally important site for biodiversity — it contains many rare and threatened bird species as well as numerous upland habitat types listed under Annex I of the EU Habitats Directive. This walk will be led by Dr Florence Renou-Wilson, who has more than 20 years’ experience of peatlands ecology. Booking is essential.

Launch of the Mountmellick Swift Project (August 18, 3-4pm)

A talk on swifts from Ricky Whelan of BirdWatch Ireland and a presentation on the planned public mural from Creative Ireland Laois. Mountmellick Library, O'Moore Street, Mountmellick, County Laois.

Bat Talk and Walk (August 18, 7.30-9pm)

An amusing, yet informative, talk especially for children and their parents which then moves on out into the woods near Dromoland Castle to find the bats. Organised by Clare Association of An Taisce. Venue: The Inn at Dromoland, Co. Clare. Email: clare.antaisce@gmail.com

Photography at Killaun Bog with Tina Claffey (August 20, 6-8pm)

Join photographer Tina Claffey at Killaun Bog for an introduction to the beautiful world of her macro photography

Entrance at Syngefield Industrial Estate, Kinnitty Road, Birr, County Offaly. Tina Claffey, author of the beautiful photography book Portal, has gained much of her inspiration at Killaun Bog. She will lead a walk for a small number of photographers who would like to explore this site through Tina's macro-lens perspective. Places very limited. Booking essential with kgray@offalycoco.ie or heritage@offalycoco.ie

The Ellen Hutchins Festival also takes place throughout Heritage Week

This festival was inspired by the life of Ireland’s first female Botanist, Ellen Hutchins, who was born in Ballylickey in 1785, and celebrates botany, botanical art and the beauty of Bantry Bay. There will be guided nature walks, botanical art workshops and poetry, a seaweed event, talks on trees, living history events, archives to see, self-guided trails and traditional craft and art demonstrations.

Coastal Wildflowers along the O'Sullivan Mile: Trafask to Faha (August 21, 10am-12.30pm)

‘Coastal Wildflowers along the O’Sullivan Mile’ (Trafask to Faha) will be led by the excellent guide and NPWS conservation ranger Clare Heardman. © Ellen Hutchins Festival

This one is led by the excellent guide and NPWS Conservation Ranger Clare Heardman. Starting and finishing at Trafrask, this gentle walk will explore the special plants that can survive in a salt-splashed environment. Advance booking essential. Email: botanistellen@gmail.com Tel. 087-6781613

Water Heritage Day celebrations on Sunday, August 21

The aim of this day is to celebrate our seas, as well as our great rivers, lakes and wetlands throughout Ireland, and our connections, cultural heritage and history around Irish waters. It also gives an opportunity to reflect on the importance of water and water quality to our daily lives and consider what more we can do to conserve this valuable resource. Events include river walks, boat tours, marine biodiversity talks and children’s workshops.

For example, the Ellen Hutchins Festival is offering an opportunity to kayak Adrigole Harbour and explore its ecology with marine biologist Niall McAllister of Wild Atlantic Wildlife. Niall will be discussing everything from seals to seaweed, and the importance of the local marine environment. 2-4pm. Advance Booking Required. Email: botanistellen@gmail.com Tel. 087-6781613

Live display of the aquatic invasive species in the River Shannon (August 20, 10am-5pm)

Coosan Point, Lough Ree, Athlone, County Westmeath. An informative display of some of our invasive alien species that are threatening the ecology and native species of the River Shannon. A live display will be presented on the banks of Lough Ree by researchers who are monitoring and surveying the Shannon. Email: janrobert.baars@ucd.ie

heritageweek.ie