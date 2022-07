50 free days out to enjoy with the family this summer

After a two-year hiatus, festivals and other fun summer events are finally back. While many of these may come with a price tag, there are plenty of free activities to enjoy in Ireland this summer — and we’ve compiled a list of 50.

1. Find a forest near you

Irish forests have a host of things to do with lots of walking trails and plenty of wildlife just waiting to be discovered. You can easily find a forest near you at www.coillte.ie. But if you are looking for some inspiration, there are plenty of recommendations to come...

2. Visit Connemara National Park

One of six national parks across the country, Connemara National Park has plenty to see and do. Walking trails, picnic tables, and a playground can all be found in this glorious part of the west of Ireland.

www.connemaranationalpark.ie

3. Loop around Lough Boora Discovery Park

Located in County Offaly, this park incorporates looped walks and cycle routes. The sculpture park and fairy trail are bound to keep you (and little ones) entertained. There are walking and cycling trails of varying lengths, so it is perfect for a family day out.

www.loughboora.com

4. Try Castlecomer Discovery Park

If those fairy forts aren’t enough, check out Castlecomer Discovery Park in Co Kilkenny. This park has an Elf and Fairy Village that is free to enjoy. The enchanting woodland areas promise to be fun for all the family and also it has a sweet shop and cafe if you need some fuel.

www.discoverypark.ie

5. Take in the scenic Waterford Greenway

At 46km long, the greenway stretches from Waterford City to Dungarvan, tracing the route of an old railway line along the coast. With panoramic views of Dungarvan Bay, you can stop along some of the pretty towns and villages along the way.

www.visitwaterford.com/category/explore/waterford-greenway

6. Get crafty at Crawford Art Gallery

With free admission, Crawford Art Gallery in Cork City is a great choice for a day out. Family-friendly tours take place every Sunday and bank holiday Monday at 2pm. There is also a host of activities taking place this summer including a kids’ animation programme, Bubble and Squeak which runs from 18-24 July.

www.crawfordartgallery.ie

Crawford Art Gallery in Cork City has free admission, with tours taking place on Sundays and bank holiday Mondays. There are also fun activities taking place over the summer Picture: Provision

7. Durrow Scarecrow Festival

This nine-day festival in County Laois is packed with family-friendly fun and, of course, scarecrows. If the abundance of amazing scarecrows is not enough, there are plenty of games and activities for youngsters.

www.durrowscarecrowfestival.com

8. Discover Cork Public Museum

Housed within two buildings, this museum holds a selection of memorabilia connected with Cork’s civic life as well as the archaeological and medieval history of the area. The museum is located in Cork’s famous Fitzgerald Park.

www.corkcity.ie/en/cork-public-museum/

9. Walk the Shakey bridge

Speaking of Fitzgerald’s Park, this city-centre gem is perfect for a family day out. The park sits alongside the banks of the River Lee, making for the perfect picnic spot. As well as being home to the Cork Public Museum, the park has many sculptures and is just a short walk away from Cork’s famous Shakey Bridge.

A trip to the Shakey Bridge offers a lot more — with plenty of sculptures to see in Fitzgerald’s Park too. Picture: Jim Coughlan

10. See Cavan Burren Park

The unique Canavan Burren Park is full of archaeological and geological features. With stunning views and five marked trails, there is plenty to discover and is dog friendly too.

www.cavanburrenpark.ie

11. Visit Ireland’s National Organ Donor commemorative garden

The ‘Circle of Life’ garden boasts beautiful stone sculptures and incorporates Ireland’s ancient history and heritage. Located alongside the Salthill Promenade, a visit here could be followed by a stroll taking in the views of Galway Bay.

www.organdonation.ie/circleoflife/garden.html

12. Join Ballina Salmon Festival as they celebrate its 58th birthday

After a three-year break, the festival returns with a programme packed with activities for all the family. This year, the festival takes place between July 10-16 and will see some firm favourites including the Teddy Bear’s Picnic.

www.ballinasalmonfestival.ie/

13. Take a stroll around Cork’s Marina Market

Located within an old factory site, the dog-friendly Marina Market has a wide range of stalls with some of your favourite foods as well as several local businesses and a variety of pop-up events such as their regular Vintage Fair.

www.marinamarket.ie

There are plenty of food options at Cork's Marina Market. Pic: Larry Cummins

14. Visit a container street food market

Ireland’s first eco-garden centre, Solas Eco Garden Centre’s food market in Portarlington, Co Laois, offers a range of organic and natural foods at their ‘Container Street’ food market.

On the first Sunday of every month, there is also a local craft market featuring local talents, trades and creativity as well as their farmers market every Saturday.

www.ecogardenshop.ie

15. Learn more about the Burren landscape

Set against a glorious backdrop, the Burren’s limestone and warm microclimate make it truly unique. Spend a day walking the rocky landscape and spotting the colourful flowers that pop up between the stone.

www.burrennationalpark.ie

16. Take in the sights at Killarney National Park

Speaking of impressive landscape, Killarney National Park is another magical part of Ireland. With 10,000 hectares of lakes, mountains and woodland areas, there is plenty to see. If you have young kids in tow, a walk around Muckross House and Gardens may even be enough to tire them out.

www.killarneynationalpark.ie

17. Enjoy the views of Cork City from Elizabeth Fort

Dating back to the early 17th century, Elizabeth Fort has played a very important role in Cork city. Learn more about its history and walk along the walls of Elizabeth Fort while taking in the stunning views of the city below.

www.corkcity.ie/en/elizabeth-fort

18. Check out The Spraoi Festival

The arts festival, which takes place on the August bank holiday weekend, transforms the streets of Waterford into a giant stage with artists from across the globe set to come together for this year’s event. Taking place between July 29-31, the three-day event ends with a spectacular parade followed by fireworks on the River Suir.

www.spraoi.com/spraoi-festival-waterford-2022

Pictured at the Spraoi festival, Waterford City pre-pandemic is Guido's Impossible Circus. Picture: Patrick Browne

19. Learn more about James Joyce

At the Martello Tower in Sandycove, Dublin, the James Joyce Tower and Museum has a large collection of letters, photographs and rare editions of his Joyce’s work. The tower is the setting of the opening of Joyce’s Ulysses and admission is free.

www.joycetower.ie/bloomsday-festival-2022/

20. Journey across the continents at Chester Beatty

Offering a range of exhibitions, events and free admission, there are plenty of pieces of art from Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe as well as events for all ages at this Dublin City Centre Museum.

www.chesterbeatty.ie

21. Cycle or walk the Great Western Greenway

Approximately 44km long, this tourist attraction and is located between Westport and Achill. It is suitable for cyclists and walkers of all abilities looking to soak up some of the gorgeous views along the way.

www.greenway.ie

22. Enjoy Portumna Forest Park

The Forest Friendly Cycling Trail at this park, located on the border of Galway and Tipperary, is the perfect route, winding through trees and along a duck pond with a viewing platform overlooking Lough Derg also along the way.

www.visitportumna.com

23. Soak up stunning views on Benbulben Forest Walk

Located in Sligo, this walk is ideal for people of all abilities. It showcases scenes of Donegal Bay, Sliabh Liag, Mullaghmore, and Classiebawn Castle.

24. Learn all about Ireland’s Vikings

See one of the greatest collections of Viking finds in Europe at the National Museum of Ireland. The Viking exhibition explores the Viking Age in Ireland through surviving objects.

www.museum.ie/en-IE/Museums/Archaeology/ExhibitionsViking-Ireland

25. Start the Summer Stars National Reading Adventure

This summer reading programme runs from June 13 until the end of August in all public libraries. Children are encouraged to join the adventure and discover the joy of reading and writing this summer.

www.librariesireland.ie

26. Play at a castle

Birr Castle in Offaly itself is great, but the grounds are also home to a playground that has the country’s largest tree house. Open until 6pm daily throughout the summer, the Tree House Adventure Area incorporates sand pits, slides, and more.

www.birrcastle.com

27. See some donkeys

The Donkey Sanctuary in Mallow is one of Cork’s most-popular attractions and has cared for thousands of donkeys. At the sanctuary, you can get up close and personal with the lovely donkeys as part of its Open Farm.

www.thedonkeysanctuary.ie

28. Get your creative juices flowing at Dublin Maker 2022

Taking place in Merrion Square on Saturday, July 23, Dublin Maker takes the form of a “show-and-tell” experience where inventors and makers alike can show off their creations in a carnival atmosphere. The family-friendly event includes makers from a range of backgrounds.

www.dublinmaker.ie

29. Get inspired at the West Cork Literary Festival

There is plenty to do at this year’s festival which is taking place in Bantry between July 8-15. With a programme of different events across the week, there is plenty to choose from, including workshops for children and teens.

www.westcorkmusic.ie/literary-

festival/programme/

30. Tour Lough Muckno Play Park

Located in County Monaghan, Lough Muckno has forest walks and a leisure park that is open all year round. It is home to Wilbert’s Enchanted Garden Play-Park which is suitable for children aged two and upwards and promises hours of fun.

monaghantourism.com

31. Run free in Tramore Valley Park

There is plenty of ground to cover at Tramore Valley Park including a 2.5km walking loop named after Olympian Robert Heffernan. The route exposes some of the stunning views of Cork City while the Dome in the centre of the park has a view of some of Cork’s most iconic landmarks.

32. Take in some history at Phoenix Park visitor centre

Admission is free to the self-guided exhibition of the popular Phoenix Park. The visitor centre shows the park through the ages as well as the history of Áras an Uachtaráin. If you take a walk nearby, you may even spot the President’s dogs.

There is plenty to see and do around the Phoenix Park in Dublin, including picnics, walking, and cycling. The visitor centre also gives the history of the park and of Áras an Uachtaráin Picture: Collins Courts

33. Kick back at Kinsale Arts Weekend

The festival, running from July 7-10 is making a return this year with a range of different events to showcase the best of Kinsale, with a host of special guests this year including Paul Muldoon, Mary Coughlan, and Professor Luke O’Neill.

www.kinsaleartsweekend.com

34. Go to a gorgeous garden

An oasis of calm, the National Botanic Gardens of Ireland also offers free entry. The beautiful gardens exhibit a variety of plant species from across the world.

The gardens are located in Glasnevin, Dublin as well as Kilmacurragh, in Wicklow.

botanicgardens.ie

35. Walk to the top of a castle in County Tipperary

Built around 1200, Nenagh Castle is approximately 100ft high and following renovations, the castle was opened to visitors in the last number of years.

You can walk the narrow winding steps to the top and take in the views of the town.

www.nenagh.ie/places-of-interest/details/nenagh-castle

36. Go to a local Limerick festival

The annual Ardpatrick Summer Festival returns for the 22nd year from August 4-7, for a packed programme of fun events for families. Launched in 1999, the festival takes place each year in the Limerick village but was cancelled for the past two years due to Covid-19.

www.facebook.com/ArdpatrickFestival

37. Explore the gardens at Nano Nagle Place

This oasis in the middle of Cork city houses an unexpected, beautiful garden. It is free to visit Nano Nagle’s tomb as well as the gorgeous gardens which also house the popular cafe, Good Day Deli.

nanonagleplace.ie

38. Take on a medieval treasure hunt at the Hunt Museum

Under 16s go free to this spectacular Limerick City Museum. You can grab the attention of little ones with fun treasure hunts or take a walk around the garden.

www.huntmuseum.com

39. Walk along a river

Clare Glens Woods and Loop Walk is located along the banks of the Clare river separating Limerick and Tipperary. There are lots of marked walks and the dense forest and rushing river make it a great escape on a warm summer’s day.

www.discoverireland.ie/limerick/clare-glens-loop

40. Get in touch with nature at Gougane Barra National Park

The flourishing forest park covers 137 hectares with panoramic views. There are six walking trails that would suit all fitness levels, each offering something different.

www.coillte.ie/site/gougane-barra-forest-park

41. Take in the lovely scents at Ireland’s only commercial lavender farm

The Wexford Lavender Farm has lots of free (and fragrant) woodland walks and routes ranging from 2km to 7km. Last year, they even opened a brand-new maze.

wexfordlavenderfarm.com

42. Get active in nature at Lough Key Forest and Activity Park

With a diverse species of wildlife and diverse habitats, there is a lot to see at this vast estate. Some historical points are dotted across the park including ringforts and there is even a Multi-Use Game Area that is free to use.

loughkey.ie

43. Visit another great forest park

Curraghchase in Limerick covers 313 hectares with mixed woodland and lakes. The park has a number of looped trails including some that are multi-access. While it does cost €5 to enter the car park, there is plenty on offer here including lots of picnic spots, so families could spend an entire day.

44. Take a trip to one of Ireland’s leading contemporary art galleries

Limerick City Gallery of Art exhibits a wide range of national and international artists. Artists featured in this gallery’s collections include Seán Keating, Jack Yeats, Paul Henry and more. There is also a cafe that looks onto the People’s Park.

www.gallery.limerick.ie

45. Let your imagination run wild at Templemore Fairy Park Trail

This lovely park is situated close to the centre to Templemore town and includes a lake, a sensory garden and a woodland walkway where you can follow the fairies.

46. Celebrate Bastille Day in Limerick

Launched in 2019, Limerick’s Bastille Day festival takes place from Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17. The annual summer festival commemorates the Flight of the Wild Geese and celebrates the friendship between Ireland and France.

www.limerick.ie

47. Uncover art and historical artefacts at Ulster Museum

There are rich collections of art, history and natural science waiting to be discovered here. Why not learn more about science and check out the Elements exhibition, which promises an exciting journey along the periodic table.

www.nmni.com/Home.aspx

48. Wander around a Waterford market

The Haven Sunday Craft Market in Co Waterford is back and promises to be bigger and better with up to 20 local crafters, designers, artists and a number of food stalls. On the lawns of the Haven Hotel in the heart of picturesque Dunmore East, it is a great spot for a relaxed Sunday stroll. It runs until September.

www.thehavenhotel.com/craft-market

The Haven Sunday Craft Market is on the grounds of the Haven Hotel in the heart of picturesque Dunmore East

49. Learn and explore at the National Gallery of Ireland

Open seven days a week, the Dublin museum has lots of upcoming free family tours, workshops and even a new parents’ tour to bring along young kids if the Vikings exhibition is not your cup of tea.

www.nationalgallery.ie

50. Embrace Youghal Medieval Festival

Returning on July 31, the family-friendly festival will have a range of different activities as well as live music, face painting and re-enactments between Medieval warriors. Keep your eyes peeled for the full programme of events.