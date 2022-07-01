Islands of Ireland: Living history at West Cork's Owen’s Island

Not to be confused with Inishowen (Peninsula) in County Donegal, or Owen’s Island/ Meadow, this County Cork Owen’s Island is a mere fraction of the size of its behemoth Donegal namesake.

It lies just off the wonderfully named Ahakista on the south side of the mesmerising — but unimaginatively named — Sheep’s Head Peninsula. There is a large island tethered to the mainland by a rocky isthmus called Illaunnacusha. And just near to that island is a memorial to the tragedy of the Air India disaster of 1985 when 329 mainly Indian Canadians were killed when their plane was blown from the sky in a terrorist attack.

Owen’s Island’s near neighbours, Illauncreevenbeg and Illauncreevenmore, loved by the cormorants, are mere elongated strips bedecked in masses of seaweed at low tide (kayakers take note.) Not that Owen’s Island is particularly large. It comes in at just over one acre but possesses quite a different character to the two minnows: vegetation. The usual suspects of coastal areas — sea campion and marram grass — are much in evidence giving a lovely feel to the place, though pitching a tent here might be pushing it.

Owen's Island, County Cork

Owen’s one outstanding feature is a natural sea arch which was deemed to be of enough significance to be marked on the Ordnance Survey maps. Other than that though there weren’t enough points of interest to titillate the surveyors, or for that matter the locals, in ascribing names to it.

Owen’s Island featured in many regattas over the years as a focal point for boats to race to. One such in 1902 had on the organising committee several long-established local names including P Arundel, J Dukelow, and J O’Mahony. A reporter for the Southern Star noted that “a prettier spot could hardly be found on our whole sea coast for the holding of aquatic sports”.

The reporter was impressed by the scenic surroundings, mild nature, and that it was coming to the forefront of tourist potential: “We have not heard much of Ahakista until recently, but despite its undeserved obscurity Nature’s beauties have been lavished there with no stinting hand. The varying charms of mountain, wood and water are here displayed with prodigal loveliness.”

As for the regatta itself, the newspaper recorded that every vantage point was taken with parasols and blouses of every shade in evidence. A preponderance of women attended with: “fashion and colour as much in evidence at Ahakista that day as they might have been at more pretentious gatherings".

As this was a social column, the race details were kept to a minimum but the reporter was smitten by the entire proceedings and setting: “People from all the neighbouring places flocked in in large numbers so that when the events were set on foot the gathering on shore was extremely large, the picturesque costumes of the ladies adding to the brilliancy of the scene.”

From the perspective of the shore Owen’s Island, or Glen Owen, presented itself quite near while much further out on the northside of the Mizen Peninsula, but still in Dunmanus Bay, the much larger Carbery Island, Furze Island and Horse Island glimmered in the distance.

Taking first prize of £2 10s in the ‘Six Oared Boat’ category was T Daly of Droumrea. Daly won by several lengths from a David Barry of Cahir.

Another prominent race was the ‘Sailing Pleasure Boat’ category with T Arundel’s Lady Jane up against Brahalish Dasher owned by Richard Dukelow and T Farris in Plover. The latter boat “came up in fine style” and won by four minutes.

Other categories included ‘Two Oared Boats’; ‘Four Oared Boats’;and ‘Five Oared Boats’. The regatta finished off with a pig and pole race, a strand race, a swimming barrel race and a duck hunt to the amusement of the huge crowd.

In the blink of an eye, more than a century has passed but the regatta is still going and the village pub is still in the Arundel family.

Again, like Dick’s Island in Roaringwater Bay the puzzle of its name proved too onerous for this columnist to overcome. If any reader knows the answer …

And on the day in question when Owen’s Island beckoned, a day of prodigal loveliness was again evident.

How to get there: Kayak at high tide from Ahakista.

Other: Southern Star, August 16, 1902; ahakista.com; https://livingthesheepsheadway.com/ahakista