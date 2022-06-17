Five walking or cycle trails through trees if you crave a cooling breeze

If it's getting too muggy this summer you could head for shady greenways or forest trails to keep the rays off your head.
And even if you're staying in the city or town there are also numerous studies showing that urban trees exhibit lower temperatures than urban fabric across most European cities in summer and during hot extremes.
Large parks or tracts of urban trees can cool daytime summer air temperatures by about 10°F (McPherson and Simpson, 1995).
Increasing the green cover of cities by 10% or more could help temper the local temperature rise projected for coming decades as climate change manifests (Gill et al. 2007). Trees provide an evaporative cooling effect that can decrease local air temperatures by several degrees Fahrenheit. This effect typically reaches its peak when evaporation levels are highest, usually at midday.
Explore Monaghan Town’s pleasant urban and rural landscapes on this greenway along the route of the former Ulster Canal towpath. This charming trail is generally flat with some gentle slopes and is wheelchair accessible, suitable for family groups, and people of all fitness levels.
Following the verdant towpath, visitors will spot heritage structures along the waterway and quaint reminders of times past, including three bridges, a lock house, and two canal locks. The route features some road crossings and sections adjacent to traffic, therefore it is strongly advised that children are accompanied by an adult on these sections.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This shared use trail can be walked or cycled through a mature woodland setting with splendid views of the River Moy. Users will pass the ‘Creteboom’, an old concrete boat which has lain beached in the river for over 30 years. Belleek Wood is a diverse woodland with broadleaf/conifer and mixed woodland types. Red squirrels were first located here around 2006 and the numbers have grown considerably since.
Along the riverbank you can observe herons, kingfisher, cormorant and if you are lucky perhaps an otter. There are a number of other trails that weave through the woodland. These offer visitors excellent walking, running and cycling options.
In association with Sport Ireland.
This trail, running along the shores of Inniscarra Lake, provides a safe traffic free recreational facility for families who want a short cycle or walk and is accessible to people who use a wheelchair. Along the trail enjoy animals and birdlife that live on or near the water including herons, kingfishers, geese, otters and the occasional sea eagle. Anglers can also access the lake along the trail and it presents perfect viewing opportunities for rowing activities on the lake, being situated directly opposite the Rowing Ireland Headquarters.
The trail is 2km from all the facilities of Coachford village. At the trailhead there is free parking for over 20 cars.
In association with Sport Ireland.
There are over 300 hectares of rolling parkland, trails, mixed woodland, lakes and an arboretum at Curragh Chase. This planned landscape was formerly the home of the de Vere family. The façade of the former grand house sits on the hill overlooking the main car park.
The Glenisca Trail is one of three trails on the site. It is shared by walkers and cyclists. It takes visitors into the forest passing an old cave, limestone outcrops sitting under the trees and the Yew woodland. If you are coming to the forest to connect with nature, then this trail will meet your needs. Car parking costs €5 on entry (exact change required).
In association with Sport Ireland.
This walk takes you through a diverse landscape of old woodland in Sopwell Woodlands (Coill na Lathach), on an old bog road, sheltered boreen and forest path network, passing through the townlands of Lahile (An Leathchoill) and Loughaun (an Lochán). A footbridge over the Silver Stream brings the walker into Scohaboy Bog LIFE site, an SAC and home to a unique tapestry of peatland life on an award-winning raised bog restoration project.
The walk crosses the restoration area on a 1000m bog-bridge with the option of taking a spur to a viewing platform for expansive views south over high bog to low lying hills with a high point of Keeper Hill (Sliabh Coimeálta).
In association with Sport Ireland.