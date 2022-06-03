Five multi-access trails for your bank holiday weekend

Get the whole extended gang of family and friends together for a fun bank holiday weekend. These trails are all multi-access so you can enjoy them with a buggy and have a couple of generations and fitness levels along too.
And plan ahead too: see below for your guide to some great events coming up over the next couple of weeks...
This walk follows the Anne River as it meanders through a protected area of forest and marshland on its way to the coast at Annestown. The walker is brought on a specially constructed gravel path which stays close to the river for most of its journey, passing many beautiful ponds which are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna and include an amazing range of protected species.
If you are lucky you may see some of them including birds such as heron and kingfisher and you might even be treated to a glimpse of an otter. There are fine views throughout with a most aweinspiring sight of Dunhill Castle.
This trail takes the walker on beautiful well-surfaced tree-lined forest roads through a tranquil and peaceful diverse forest area of broadleaf, conifer and mixed woodland of variable age and classes. It sits within what was formerly the walled demesne of the Vandeleur family estate, now Kilrush Woods. The old house was knocked down in 1973. Some of the original broadleaf trees were planted over 100 years ago by the family.
Situated in a quaint courtyard within the demesne the site also offers a coffee shop as well as the Vandeleur Centre which displays the history of the site with many photographs from that time. There are two other trails at this trailhead.
This short loop brings the walker on path and forest road through a mature plantation of Norway spruce and a replanted felled area made up of Scots pine and oak. Also present are naturally regenerated holly, ash and sally, and of course, as the name of the trail suggests, carpets of bluebell are on view in April and May. Wildlife in the area includes red squirrels and the elusive pine marten.
Mote Park was once the seat of the Crofton Family and is widely known for its forests which provide habitats for many species of wildlife, both common and rare. There are three other trails at this trailhead.
This tranquil trail, situated in a large area of parkland in Trim town, follows a surfaced path, initially along the River Boyne in both the western and eastern sections of the open parkland and then around the edge of the eastern section before returning along the river, passing historical sites with details on interpretative panels.
The parkland was an area of medieval farmland between the old town wall and Sheep Gate to the west and the 13th century town of Newtown to the east with its large medieval cathedral, two monasteries and small church dating from 1206. Views of the surrounding area are wide-ranging. Three other trails start at the trailhead.
This beautiful trail, with two shorter alternatives, is suitable for all ages and takes the walker on path and forest track through a great variety of trees, some of which were planted 250 years ago while some carry information signs.
The first part brings you along the lakeshore and the second part runs inland. Among the trees is a quiet picnic area and from many viewing points along the lakeshore section you can watch swans glide past and see Wolf and Bernard’s Islands close by with Church, Goat and Cottage Islands and Dooney Rock across the lake. Views of countryside and the full expanse of Lough Gill are panoramic and spectacular.
More than 50 events in 15 Cork city and harbour locations.
At Cork’s Robert’s Cove, in association with Oceans of Discovery. Includes food from the Robert’s Cove Inn Food Truck. 1pm and 4pm, lasts 3 hours. €90. Use code corkharbourfestival at oceansofdiscovery.ie
1pm-6pm. Ireland’s largest multi-craft rowing and paddling race, attracting some 500 participants. Boats include traditional wooden boats, currachs, gigs, Chinese dragon boats, kayaks and stand-up paddle boards. Music, food and free family entertainment at various vantage points along the race course, including Cobh, Monkstown, Passage West, Blackrock and Cork city.
Family orienteering event with prizes at Marlogue Wood 10am-1pm. Also orienteering events at Blackrock Village Car Park (June 6); Fitzgerald Park (June 11); and Currabinny Woods (June 12)
Book on bishopstownoc@gmail.com or seancotter001@eircom.net
6.30pm at The Lough (northern end/Lough Church side). This year’s theme is ‘Boats of the Future’. Free to enter — make your boat from recycled materials. Prizes sponsored by Cllr Kieran McCarthy; prize-winning boats will be exhibited at Cork City Library during Cork Harbour Festival. In association with Meitheal Mara and Old Cork Waterworks. Age categories: 4-6 yrs; 7-11 yrs; and 12-15 yrs. Also individual and group categories.
Register by Tuesday, May 31.
One Day Cycle: 110k or 50k route. Starting and finishing at the Field of Dreams, Curraheen, Cork T12 XH4C. Entry fee €30. Eventbrite.ie
River clean up. Meet at Lee Car Park, Carrigrohane Road. Open to kayakers, canoeists and stand up paddleboarders 11am-1pm.
Bring suitable clothing (including PFD) and your own kayak/canoe/SUP. Bags, gloves, pickers provided. Participants must be competent and confident to take part; no training provided. Clean Coasts (cleancoasts.org) will have an information stall on the shore.
Cork's oldest agricultural, food and community event takes place in Curraheen Village, Bishopstown, Cork. Agricultural show; home & garden show; food and drink fest; livestock show; equine show; dog show, vintage rally, retail zone, kids zone and entertainment zone. 9am-6pm. info@corksummershow.com Eventbrite.ie
Mount Melleray Abbey hosts a series of pilgrim walks in the vicinity of the Abbey with the support of Melleray Mountain Meitheal and the Melleray Community Centre. Proceeds will support the continued development of the walking trails in the area.
The four walks available are:
* Melleray Grotto. 4.5km; ascent 120m
* Holy Year Cross and the Well. 4.5km; ascent 170m
* The Source. 10.5km; ascent 200m
* Byrne’s Bridge via The Source. 15km; ascent 400m
Tickets €20, includes light refreshments. Booking essential. Registration 9am, walks depart 10am sharp. Eventbrite.ie
Walk, jog or run the 21km from Haulbowline to Páirc Uí Chaoimh and help raise vital funds to support children with Down Syndrome in Cork. 10am. eventbrite.ie
Three days of workshops for the community/landowners/farmers to discuss, see and learn about the benefits of woodland. At Ennistymon, County Clare. Includes children's events, seed workshop, biodiversity restoration projects, forest therapy and site visit. hometree.ie