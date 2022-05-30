Five bank holiday ideas to make the most of the sunny long weekend

Yoga in the Park

Fitzgerald Park and Ballincollig Regional Park, 10am, from June 4

There’s no better way to begin your day than with some lovely yoga stretches — and it’s even better when it’s for a worthy cause.

Yoga in the Park with Himalaya Yoga Valley returns on Saturday, June 4 at 10am and will run each Saturday until September (weather permitting).

Over the last eight years, Himalaya Yoga Valley has raised more than €72,000 for Pieta House and Cork Simon Community through this weekly event, which often sees up to 200 people gather in Fitzgerald Park and 100 more in the Regional Park in Ballincollig.

There’s no booking necessary, yogis can simply turn up with a yoga mat, water, and a donation. Classes are suitable for beginners as well as being family-friendly.

Scuba Diving

Roberts Cove, 1pm and 4pm, June 4

Take your sea swimming up — or down — a level and try scuba diving in the beautiful waters around Robert’s Cove.

Part of the Harbour Festival, this event includes your lunch, with delicious food from The Roberts Cove Inn Food Truck included in ticket prices.

Diving experiences start at 1pm and 4pm each day and last for three hours.

Tickets cost €90, use code corkharbourfestival at oceansofdiscovery.ie to book.

Drink and Draw

Gaia, 3pm and 6pm, June 5

Paint a masterpiece inspired by Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ with elements of Cork’s skyline included or discover your inner Banksy in Gaia’s outdoor area.

Create a masterpiece in two hours, fuelled with some Dutch courage as well as cheesy music. You can expect games and prizes as you paint and each ticket includes a canvas, painting materials, expert help and lots of patterns and designs to guide your hand.

Tickets cost €26 from drinkanddraw.ie

Cork City Marathon

June 5

Even if you’re not one of those taking part in the marathon this Sunday, there will be a great atmosphere along the route as the city will be teeming with supporters cheering participants along.

Pick your spot and practice your cheers to encourage every runner and walker on their inspiring journey through the city.

This year’s route runs through some scenic spots where you could also enjoy a picnic, including the Lough, the Mardyke and Blackrock.

Discover a new walking route

There’s nothing like a long weekend to give you time to go exploring. Visit our dedicated walking trails database to find as easy or as difficult a route as you like anywhere in the country and discover the great outdoors while the sun shines.

WALKING TRAILS Mealagh Woods Loop Cork Download map Starting Point This is a great trail for family walks as it takes the walker on paths meandering through pleasant woodland and follows the bank of the Mealagh River, crossing the river by footbridges at two points. The ancient Barnagowlanes Wedge Tomb is not far from the trail and an access path off the main loop will bring you by it, however this path can be slightly boggy. During heavy rain, and for a short while after, the area around the river can flood. If the ground is flooded please do not attempt to complete the route but return the way you came. If you are lucky you may see otters along the river. In association with Sport Ireland.