Is the energy crisis answer blowing in the wind?

What happens if the wind doesn’t blow and we’re short of electricity as a result? It’s a problem we’ve already seen with land-based turbines in calm weather.

Many experts now agree that the sea — especially the wind-blown Atlantic — holds the best possibilities for producing renewable energy in Ireland into future. And, while we are falling behind other EU countries in offshore electricity production, there are signs the Government is moving in the right direction.

If the target of getting 80% of our energy from renewable sources by 2030 is to be reached, much of that will come from the sea.

Given all the hassle and objections relating to land-based wind turbines, the sea would appear to be a less problematic way to go, even though it would be far more expensive.

Aldert Otter, a PhD researcher in marine renewable energy at University College Cork, believes enough energy can be generated at sea to comfortably power the country’s electricity needs and that the 5 gigawatt target of offshore wind energy can be reached by 2030.

"Compared to some of its (Government’s) more outlandish ambitions, such as having nearly a million electric vehicles on Ireland’s roads by 2030, the offshore wind target actually seems achievable," he says.

Writing in the online environmental publication, The Conversation, Otter does include a caveat, namely the Government’s rather poor track record when it comes to delivering on climate plans.

The Irish offshore wind industry is still in its infancy, with Arklow Bank the only operating wind farm in Irish waters. But the country has a lot to gain.

Otter says a growing offshore wind sector will help Ireland achieve emissions reduction targets, will also us less dependent on imported energy and shield the country against spikes in energy prices on international markets.

"Another benefit is that it will bring new jobs to coastal communities, which will help ease the energy transition,’’ he points out.

But there could be issues in relation to magnificent scenery along the coastline, the Wild Atlantic Way and all that. Nobody would want to see turbines spoiling the seascape of West Cork, the Skelligs, the Blaskets, Cliffs of Moher, or the Aran Islands.

One solution might be to locate the turbines well out to sea, away from the attractions on which the tourism industry is built. Most sea-based wind farms are in shallow water close to shore but, with improving technology, it will be possible to locate such farms in deeper water.