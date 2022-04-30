20 ways to take a walk on the wild side this Bank Holiday Weekend

The Coumshingaun Loop, Waterford

This relatively demanding four-hour walk delivers a dramatic dollop of scenery as you make your way around the beautiful Coumshingaun corrie lake and surrounding mountains. There is also some great rock climbing spots in the area for the more adventurous.

Eat, Stay, Play: Waterford, Clonmel and Dungarvan are all equidistant so you’ve a good pool of activities, accommodation, and restaurants nearby. After rambling on one of Waterford’s beautiful beaches, cycle its greenway and then head into Waterford city for a hit of history at one of its museums on the Viking triangle.

Don’t miss Dungarvan’s farmer’s market every Thursday where you can fill your backpack with an artisan lunch. Book an overnight stay at The Tannery and you can enjoy some fine dining at the restaurant. There’s also good surf and turf options at The Moorings and delicious fish and chips at Andchips, both in Dungarvan.

Battlebridge Loop, Leitrim

One of the most satisfying ways to uncover the Hidden Heartlands is by foot and this 10km loop trail along the banks of Lough Allen Canal is a gentle toe dip into what Leitrim has to offer with a glut of adventurous add-ons with the county’s unplugged greenway and blueway trails.

Eat, Stay, Play: For a mid-way pitstop, duck into Beirnes of Battlebridge, a quaint pub along the canal. In Drumshambo Jinny’s Tearooms, on the shores of Acres Lakes, is a good spot to replenish with imaginative sandwiches and good kids’ options. From here, there’s a vast outdoor playground at your feet with Ireland’s first floating boardwalk, biking, boating, guided paddle adventures and endless walks.

All that making you thirsty? Head for the Shed Distillery, home to Gunpowder Gin, for a tour and a post-hike tipple before bedding down at The Landmark Hotel overlooking the Shannon.

Glenarriff Forest Scenic Trail, Antrim

While southern Ireland might offer bragging rights for mountaineers, the North has plenty of rewarding trails. Glenarriff National Park has several circular trails but the 8km scenic trail is one of the most popular as it covers forest and open mountain and crosses the Inver River at the head of the glen.

Eat, Stay, Play: For a slice of old Ireland with a comfy twist, spend the night at the Bushmills Inn, then explore the Causeway Coast and Game of Thrones locations nearby. A visit to the Titanic Museum in Belfast is a sure-fire hit with families and Glenarriff Park has picnic and barbecue areas, a tea house and lots of varied trails to ramble.

Cahore Point, Wexford

Cahore Trail: lots for little ones to do

Wexford has no shortage of sandy shores ideal for walking and Cahore Point is a relatively new marked looped trail just south of Gorey that curves around beautiful Old Bawn beach, past historic landmarks like Cahore Castle and villages with lofty coastal views.

Eat, Stay, Play: After your loop retire to Seafield Hotel & Spa for a spot of pampering or take in the view from one of the enormous picture windows at The Strand Cahore, a picturesque pub in Ballygarrett and one of the best places to fuel up with an excellent menu of seafood and wood-fired pizzas.

There’s lots for little ones to do at Kia Ora Mini Farm including go-karts, a playground and pet farm while Wells House and Gardens delivers for the entire family.

The Kerry Way: Killarney to Kenmare/Caherdaniel to Sneem, Kerry

Kerry: no shortage of beauty spots

There’s no shortage of beauty spots in the Kingdom; you could literally walk out the front door and onto a worthy trail. The Kerry Way is a 215km route split into nine stages that starts and finishes in Killarney.

For an easy coastal route try stage six, Waterville to Caherdaniel, where you’ll glimpse views of the Skellig Islands. More experienced walkers could try stage nine, the final route, that takes you along the old Kenmare Road through the Killarney National Park.

Eat, Stay, Play: Kenmare’s gourmet tag means you’ve a trove of food options: The Purple Heather for excellent pub grub and the Lime Tree and No 35 for more upmarket dining. There’s a good range of digs, too, with The Park Hotel and Sheen Falls offering a hit of luxury and the Kenmare Bay a more wallet- and family-friendly options.

In Waterville, The Butler Arms combines the excellent Charlie’s restaurant with seafront accommodation and, in Caherdaniel, it’s worth a stop at The Blind Piper pub and, in the summer months, Keating’s Bar near Derrynane beach where you can also get a boat to the Skellig Islands with skelligtours.com

Black Head Loop, Burren Way, Clare

Covering 26km of rocky terrain, this is one of the tougher Burren Way routes requiring a good level of fitness. But fields of wildflowers and that lunar-like landscape is worth the effort. Start at Fanore beach and take in Galway Bay and the Aran Islands before ascending uphill from where you have stellar views of the Caher Valley.

Eat, Stay, Play: Gregan’s Castle Hotel is a quiet country house with a stellar reputation as one of Ireland’s top food destinations while the Wild Honey Inn in Lisdoonvarna is a lovely 19th-century inn with a Michelin-star dining pub. Post-walk, hit the Ballyvaughan tea rooms, located in a wonderful walled garden before stopping off at Ailwee and Doolin Cave, home to the longest free-hanging stalactite in the northern hemisphere.

Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk, Clare

Best done on a clear day by those with a head for heights to take full advantage of the stunning clifftop views and wind-worn Clare coastline.

Eat, Stay, Play: One of Ireland’s top surf spots, you can base yourself in Doolin or Lahinch and opt for some surf lessons from John McCarthy’s Surf School, followed by fish and chips from Spooney’s on the sea front in Lahinch and a pint with a side of “session” in Gus O’ Connor’s pub, Doolin.

If you’re making a weekend of it Trident Holiday Homes has a good selection of self-catering cottages in the area and the four-star Vaughan Lodge Hotel is earning itself a good reputation.

Howth Cliff Walk, Dublin

Dublin Bay and the Baily Lighthouse from the Howth Cliff walk, Howth Head, Dublin

You don’t always have to venture too far into the countryside to find a decent hill walk. The Howth 10km loop walk is a shoreline classic perfect for families, taking in some easy road walking and more rugged terrain, plus dazzling sea views.

Eat, Stay, Play: If you’ve worked up a sweat you might fancy a dip at Balscadden Bay beach, somewhat of a hidden gem, followed by an ice cream from OMG Ice Cream, a pint at the Bloody Stream or a post-walk pick-me-up coffee at Póg.

As the name suggests the Dog House restaurant is pooch-friendly so bring your furry friend, and your own bottle of wine as it’s also BYOB. Hidden Howth Experiences offer guided tours around Howth and look out for resident seals at Howth pier where you can also bag yourself some seafood tapas at Octopussy.

Lugnaquilla, Wicklow

Peak aficionados favour Carrauntoohill, but for something slightly tamer but equally pleasing, Lugnaquilla offers both a challenge and some arresting views.

Eat, Stay, Play: After your climb make your way to Jacobs Well in Rathdrum for some award-winning pub grub then bed down in one of its cosy rooms. Being the “Garden of Ireland” you’ll find plenty of other great walks nearby from Glendalough to Glenmalure and you can stitch on additional adventures at nearby Hidden Valley Holiday Park with their superb outdoor waterpark.

Torc Mountain and Muckross, Kerry

One of the county’s best-loved walks, Torc Waterfall, Muckross House and 360˚ views of the Killarney lakes from the top are the draws on this walk.

Eat, Stay, Play: Killarney is a well-oiled tourism machine so you’re well catered for when it comes to activities, the best of which swings between jaunting car tours of the Killarney lakes, boating and kayaking, biking, golfing, visits to Ross Castle and Muckross House, as well as luxury stays at The Europe and cosy lodgings at Cahernane House Hotel.

When you’ve exhausted yourselves, hit the The Ross Hotel or Treyvaud’s in town for some excellent nosh.

Ballycotton Cliff Walk, Co Cork

This 10km coastal walk is an easy ramble from the picturesque fishing village of Ballycotton along a coastal track through farmland to Ballyandreen beach where you can stop and picnic. Keep a lookout for dolphins below and the 300 species of birds that frequent the walk.

Eat, Stay, Play: Finishing at Ballyandreen beach means there’s the promise of a swim and some beach frolics. Back in the village, the cliff walk should prime you for a burger or fish and chips at Blackbird Bar and you can fill your bag with picnic staples from The Trawl Door deli next door. Cush is a winning combo of superb restaurant, which recently earned itself a Bib Gourmand award, with stylish rooms above.

Westport Greenway, Mayo

This world-class 44km traffic-free greenway is a favourite for walkers and bikers with plenty of sweet spots. The 14km Mulranny to Achill section is arguably the most scenic, but Mulranny to Newport offers aerial views of the 365 islands of Clew Bay, where pirate Grainne Uaile found refuge.

Eat, Stay, Play: Family-friendly Mulranny Park Hotel is a good base for exploring the area. If sleeping under canvas is more your bag, check yourself and your tent into Westport House where kids can also enjoy the bells-and-whistles pirate adventure park.

Stock up with treats at Kelly’s Kitchen in Newport, superior sandwiches from Westport’s This Must Be The Place and while you’re there check out The Pantry & Corkscrew for seriously good burritos. Plan a leisurely beach day at Keem bay or dial it up and go kitesurfing with Pure Magic, which also does great pizzas.

Dursey Loop Walk, Co Cork

Walkers heading towards Ballynacallagh, Dursey Island, Beara Peninsula, County Cork

You’re likely to be carpooling with some sheep en route to Dursey Island, home to Ireland’s only cable car. Gloriously remote, the island has no shops or restaurants. Instead you’ll find wildlife, windswept cliffs and a dramatic coastline – it’s like going back in time.

Eat, Stay, Play: Castletownbere is the nearest town to your jump-off point and just so happens to have a few notable fuel stops: crepes from hole-in-the-wall Beara Creperie, lip-smacking lunches from The Fuchsia cafe and the much-loved MacCarthy’s Bar.

Once you’ve made it back to the mainland, decompress at Breen’s Lobster Bar before hitting the pillow at Beara Coast Hotel. This is the Beara Peninsula so expect additional unspoiled gems such as Bere Island and Bantry House, Dunboy Castle and Allihies Copper Mine Museum.

Great Southern Greenway, Limerick

Another former disused railway line making the best of Ireland’s countryside, this 39km off-road route connects Rathkeale, Newscastlewest and Abbeyfeale past Norman castles, abbeys, medieval ruins, famine graveyards, and rolling green fields.

Eat, Stay, Play: Rest up at the charming Mustard Seed Lodge in Ballingarry, which also welcomes pooches. Newcastle West isn’t ripe with great food offerings, but the Brown Morel stands out as a solid option while Abbeyfeale’s Tea N Tales has plenty of tasty treats for your journey.

Errisbeg Trail, Galway

This one’s a bit more challenging but then you’ve the promise of a well-earned pint in O’Dowd’s pub, Roundstone at the finishing line. It’ll take roughly four to five hours to hike the 8km ascent behind O’Dowd’s over steep open hillside and bog, but you are rewarded with dramatic views over Dog’s Bay beach.

Eat, Stay, Play: With Connemara at your heel you’re well served with a few decent pubs as well as Gurteen and Dog’s Bay beaches nearby.

Roundstone and Clifden are both postcard-pretty towns, the latter being the better choice for food with Mitchell’s for dinner and Off the Square for casual lunches. Stock up for your journey with picnic staples at Connemara Hamper. Hang your boots at the swanky yet cosy Ballynahinch Castle.

Alternatively The Station House Hotel in Clifden has large rooms and children under 12 stay free.

Devil’s Bit Loop, Tipperary

A satisfying 5km hill walk along the side of the Devil’s Bit Mountain through forest tracks and hillside paths, you’ll get stunning views of the Galtee Mountains as well as wooden scenery and on a good day you can see all eight counties surrounding Tipp from the summit.

Eat, Stay, Play: If you still have energy, make the short climb to the impressive cluster of medieval buildings that make up the Rock of Cashel. Then stroll into town for a fantastic meal at Chez Hans.

Walk it off along the shores of Lough Derg or spend tranquil days boating on its waters, stopping off for speciality coffees and cake at dog-friendly Under the Oak cafe. The recently opened Cashel Palace Hotel and Lissanisky B&B are good bases for discovering the area.

Grennan Loop, Kilkenny

Perfect for families, this 4km riverside looped route starts and finishes in Thomastown, meandering along the river Nore past ruins and through pretty woodland.

Eat, Play, Stay: Idyllic Thomastown has sweet-tempered hills dotted with streams and ruins perfect for ambling, and the wonderful Jerpoint Abbey and Jerpoint Glass, both worthy of a visit.

It doesn’t have a huge array of restaurants but Watergarden Café and The Blackberry Café are good stops for post-walk coffee. If you fancy splurging, nearby Mount Juliet Estate delivers with fine dining at The Lady Helen, a golf course, spa and equestrian centre on site.

Gougane Barra, Cork

There are plenty of short, easy walks around the lower park of Gougane Barra but there’s also a high-level circuit around the mountains surrounding the glen. Either way, you’re in a Cork beauty spot and spoilt with a wild and rocky glen, beautiful lake, forest, a park and the picturesque island, the site of a small monastery from which it looks as though Saint Finbarr himself might emerge.

Eat, Play, Stay: You don’t have far to refresh once you descend with the charming Gougane Barra Hotel, a hiker’s haven right on the lake, that serves fine Irish fare with the focus on Cork provenance and West Cork’s picturesque villages ripe for rambling nearby.

The Suck Valley Way, Roscommon

Meandering between Galway and Roscommon, this lovely lengthy trail takes you along the River Suck through rolling countryside peppered with castles, ringforts and ruins.

Eat, Stay, Play: Stay in a piece of living history at Clonalis House, the seat of the last High Kings of Ireland, which also has charming self-catering cottages with barbecues and patios. As part of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands there’s plenty to fill your days from historic attractions like Clonmacnoise monastic settlement to thrill-seeking activities at Lough Key Forest Park.

Old Head of Kinsale Loop, Cork

This walk on Kinsale’s pretty promontory is a beautiful blustery stroll along clifftop paths that run from Garrettstown beach taking in panoramic views, the 17th-century lighthouse and the remains of Lusitania passenger ship, torpedoed in the First World War.

Eat, Stay, Play: Kinsale is both a gourmet and a historic hotspot so why not make a weekend of it and overnight at Actons Hotel on the harbour or Blindgate House B&B up the hill.

Hit Fishy Fishy Café for their legendary fish ‘n chips or take away a huge toasted sandwich from Poet’s Corner Café. The Bulman bar ticks boxes for atmosphere and the lobster from Finn’s Table is worth the trip alone.

Take a guided walk of the town with kinsaleheritage.com and wander up to see Charles Fort or see it from the water with Kinsale Harbour Cruises.