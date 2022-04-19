By the sea: Five beach and coastal walks to enjoy in Munster this week

This beautiful walk starts at Inny Strand and brings the walker through contrasting landscapes with a unique mix of coastal and bogland settings as it follows the sandy beach along Inny Strand and as far as the Inny Estuary. It takes minor roads, farm road, track and a short section of rough ground, briefly crossing a busier road, as it circles behind the Strand and Estuary passing through bogland, a small forestry plantation and farmland in a very scenic setting overlooking Ballinskelligs Bay.
The trail offers the chance to see wildlife and wonderful views over the bay and the surrounding landscape. There is one other trail starting from this trailhead.
In association with Sport Ireland.
As part of the Capel Way Coastal Trail this is a most enjoyable walk on gravel track and minor road bringing the walker along the coastal path around the tip of Knockadoon peninsula.
You will pass the signal tower (a Napoleonic War lookout tower), a Second World War concrete lookout post and some beautifully maintained thatched cottages, with stunning views of the sea cliffs, Ballycotton Bay and Youghal Bay as well as Capel Island, eventually returning to Knockadoon car park along minor road. Knockadoon Head along with Capel Island and the area of sea between is a national nature reserve. The shorter Island Loop walk also starts at this trailhead.
The North Clare Cycle network consists of four signposted cycle routes on quiet country roads in the north of the county. The loops all start and finish in Doolin village and include distances of 18km, 26km, 43km, and 47km in length. Loop 1, which is featured here, is the shortest route at 18km and takes a route from Doolin southwards towards the Cliffs of Moher before returning to the village.
Each route offers wonderful views of the local countryside with stunning coastal panoramas. There are numerous stop-off points along the way with restaurants, pubs and other facilities and services. Bikes are available for hire in Doolin.
This walk takes you past the pier to the off-road part of the trail on Goleen Harbour Farm which, among other things, produces organic vegetables, honey from the native Irish black bee and Connemara Ponies that graze the Special Area of Conservation and help encourage the scarce chough found on sea cliffs in the area.
The trail meanders through wildflowers, meadows and new native woodland of oak, alder, hazel, hawthorn, birch and Scotch pine, with fine views of Goleen Pier and Harbour, the nearby coastline and extending across to Cape Clear and Sherkin Islands and out to sea as far as Fastnet Rock. Three other trails start at this trailhead.
This walk follows the Anne River as it meanders through a protected area of forest and marshland on its way to the coast at Annestown. The walker is brought on a specially constructed gravel path which stays close to the river for most of its journey, passing many beautiful ponds which are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna and include an amazing range of protected species.
If you are lucky you may see some of them including birds such as heron and kingfisher and you might even be treated to a glimpse of an otter. There are fine views throughout with a most aweinspiring sight of Dunhill Castle.
