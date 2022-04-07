On your bike: Five greenways around the country perfect for a cycle with the kids

If you need some encouragement to get out and get moving, a fun family cycle could be the best solution. Here, you’ll find five great routes to try out, with plenty of gorgeous views en route too.
The Crosshaven Railway Path runs from Carrigaline to the harbour at Crosshaven with the Owenabue River by your side all the way. This trail runs along the old Cork to Crosshaven railway line, which operated from 1904 to 1932. Along the route you will be able to observe various species of birds and other wildlife or relax and have a picnic at the amenity areas provided.
On the route, just opposite the picturesque Coolmore House, you will pass “Drake’s Pool” a cove where Sir Francis Drake and five of his fleet of ships took refuge in 1587 when they were pursued by the powerful Spanish Armada.
In association with Sport Ireland.
Explore Monaghan Town’s pleasant urban and rural landscapes on this greenway along the route of the former Ulster Canal towpath. This charming trail is generally flat with some gentle slopes and is wheelchair accessible, suitable for family groups, and people of all fitness levels.
Following the verdant towpath, visitors will spot heritage structures along the waterway and quaint reminders of times past, including three bridges, a lock house, and two canal locks. The route features some road crossings and sections adjacent to traffic, therefore it is strongly advised that children are accompanied by an adult on these sections.
In association with Sport Ireland.
Achill Cycle Hub is located on Achill Island at the western end of the Great Western Greenway. There are three on road loops available ranging from 12km to 44km. Sometimes Achill can be wild and windy but is always stunningly beautiful with blue flag beaches, cliffs, and large tracts of blanket bog sweeping over the island’s peaks.
This loop is a wonderful way to discover the island’s interior. The loop featured here makes for a pleasant short cycle with gentle gradients around Keel. Cyclists can detour to visit the ‘deserted village’ and a megalithic tomb. Excellent views down to the Atlantic and the main beach, An Trá Mhór.
In association with Sport Ireland.
The Blessington Greenway is a shared use trail linking the historic town of Blessington with the Palladian mansion at Russborough House. The trail starts at The Avon Activity Centre at the southern end of Blessington and leads south along the shores of Blessington Lakes, through forest and natural woodland.
The route crosses an ancient medieval Ringfort and uses the footpath along part of the N81 before turning back into the forest at Burgage Moyle lane. It then crosses the Valleymount Road and makes its way to Russellstown Bay adjacent to Russborough House. Along the way you will have the opportunity to appreciate the magnificent scenery and wildlife in the area.
In association with Sport Ireland.
Image: www.visitwicklow.ie
Along the old canal towpath, beside tranquil waters, the delightful Royal Canal Greenway winds its way for 130km from cosmopolitan Maynooth, through friendly Enfield and lively Mullingar to charming Clondra in Longford. It’s a relatively flat trail, once the domain of placid barge horses, today the realm of walkers, runners, and cyclists of all ages and stages. Passing through picturesque waterside villages, it gives a glimpse of a very special part of Ireland so often passed by unnoticed.
This peaceful, green sanctuary is home to a cornucopia of native wildlife yet it is remarkably easy to access by both road and train. Users can join the Royal Canal Greenway at any trailhead and travel in either direction, or complete as a long-distance linear trail, from east-to-west or west-to-east.
There’s always a welcoming café or pub to stop at for refreshments, often with outside seating as well as picnic spots, playgrounds and attractions along the way. The Greenway is accessible by public transport (the Dublin-Sligo train line) and it passes through four counties (Kildare, Meath, Westmeath and Longford) all the way from Ireland’s Ancient East to Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands. It’s a photographer’s dream with gentle constantly changing scenery — a boat passing through one of the traditional locks, or mother duck with her brood of ducklings serenely paddling by.
In association with Sport Ireland.