On your bike: Five greenways around the country perfect for a cycle with the kids

The Crosshaven Railway Path runs from Carrigaline to the harbour at Crosshaven with the Owenabue River by your side all the way. This trail runs along the old Cork to Crosshaven railway line, which operated from 1904 to 1932. Along the route you will be able to observe various species of birds and other wildlife or relax and have a picnic at the amenity areas provided.

On the route, just opposite the picturesque Coolmore House, you will pass “Drake’s Pool” a cove where Sir Francis Drake and five of his fleet of ships took refuge in 1587 when they were pursued by the powerful Spanish Armada.

In association with Sport Ireland.