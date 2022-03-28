Five trails with spectacular views to walk this week before the weather changes

From coastal routes to forest trails, there’s a walk to suit everyone below.
Starting from the bridge in the middle of the town of Ballyconnell, this trail takes the walker on riverbank paths, woodland tracks, and sandy roadways as it explores a very pleasant river walk along the bank of the Woodford River, part of a canal linking the Shannon and Erne Rivers, and into the lovely Annagh Lough Woods, a natural deciduous woodland mainly of oak, ash and beech trees which is also a wildlife reserve and was once part of the old Ballyconnell Estate.
While in the Woods the walker is brought close to the edge of Annagh Lough. The area is overlooked by Slieve Russell (also called Slieve Rushen) Mountain.
This trail follows cliff path as it takes the walker through a landscape of rich cultural interest on one of the most spectacular stretches of Wicklow’s coastline. Walk towards Wicklow Head Lighthouse and a loop at the far end, passing Brides Holy Well, a church ruin, Lime-Kiln Bay (the site has remains of one), coves and beaches with opportunities to see grey seal, the occasional porpoise or dolphin and for bird watching in a Special Protection Area for breeding populations of several species of sea bird as well as Peregrine Falcon and Raven, all the while offering beautiful vistas of Wicklow Harbour, Bray Head, the Wicklow Mountains and the coast.
This trail follows forest road as it brings the walker through Derrycassan Wood, along the shore of Lough Gowna and the bank of the Clooneen River in esker terrain, passing through a mixture of conifers and deciduous trees made up of 20 different species as well as lovely native flora and fauna. You pass the remains of Derrycassan House, a walled garden, a summer house, an old boat house, old stone bridges and a rath.
Several viewing points provide the opportunity to enjoy the fine scenic views of Lough Gowna, while flora includes bluebells, rhododendron, laurel, holly, elderberry and periwinkles along the river bank. Two other trails start at this trailhead.
This walk follows forestry roadways and woodland tracks through this old wood, with beech, spruce, larch and oak and vegetation consistent with that of old woodland, including bluebells and wild garlic. Further along, the walker takes to a narrow path to wind uphill between the trees to a higher road and the highest point on the trail, with glimpses of fine views over Carlow Town and the River Barrow on the ascent, expanding on reaching the top.
The descent is gentler with the additional excitement of a shallow stream running across the road before the loop closes back on the initial tree-lined road and returns to the forest entrance.
This loop brings the walker on laneways, tracks and paths as it climbs to a low ridge towards the western end of the beautiful Sheep’s Head Peninsula. It continues downhill through hill and farmland, passing the lovely Cahir Lake and reaching the road left earlier, then dropping to the coast and returning to the trailhead, offering spectacular views of Dunmanus Bay and Mizen Head as well as the surrounding countryside. Two other loops start at this trailhead.
