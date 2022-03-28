Five trails with spectacular views to walk this week before the weather changes

Starting from the bridge in the middle of the town of Ballyconnell, this trail takes the walker on riverbank paths, woodland tracks, and sandy roadways as it explores a very pleasant river walk along the bank of the Woodford River, part of a canal linking the Shannon and Erne Rivers, and into the lovely Annagh Lough Woods, a natural deciduous woodland mainly of oak, ash and beech trees which is also a wildlife reserve and was once part of the old Ballyconnell Estate.

While in the Woods the walker is brought close to the edge of Annagh Lough. The area is overlooked by Slieve Russell (also called Slieve Rushen) Mountain.

In association with Sport Ireland.