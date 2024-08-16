Five expert steps to take to protect your Achilles tendon

It’s the longest and strongest tendon in the human body, the Achilles, but age, stress, and wear and tear can take their toll, sometimes at a catastrophic cost.

In recent weeks, 1500m star Ciara Mageean, who is European champion, withdrew from the Olympics due to an Achilles injury, while Cork camogie player Gráinne Cahalane had to miss the All-Ireland final against Galway at Croke Park because she ruptured hers.

It’s not just elite athletes. While ruptures are relatively rare, 20% of people over 50 are prone to ‘tendinopathy’, or pain, which can be frustratingly persistent. Our Achilles tendons attach the calf muscles to the heel bones and help the body to run, jump, and change direction.

“Every time you push off the ground with a foot, the Achilles tendon comes into play,” says Mr Adeel Memon, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Mater Private Network in Cork, who specialises in tendon injuries.

“We put our Achilles under constant stress every day, and even when walking, it is forced to absorb three times the force of our body weight with every step.”

Cork sisters Meabh , Oralith and Grainne Cahalane after defeating Galway in the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland senior camogie final at Croke Park Picture; Eddie O'Hare

During more intense activities, such as running and jumping, the Achilles acts like a spring that absorbs as much as ten times your body weight in force impact. Over time, the repetitive strain of daily use can result in injury or the activity-limiting pain of tendinopathy. But nobody is immune.

“Severe injuries and ruptures can occur when elite athletes put the tendon under immense pressure through sprinting or lifting weights,” Memon says.

“But weekend warriors whose bodies are not well conditioned enough to support the sudden upswing in exercise at the weekend can also be vulnerable to problems.”

Tendons bear the brunt of even low-level activities, such as playing golf and walking the dog, and being overweight or having type 2 diabetes is also associated with an increased risk of Achilles problems.

Sofa surfers are not safe, either. “Inactivity leads to a loss of elasticity in the Achilles, which causes it to lengthen,” says Memon. “Inflammation, called tendonitis, can occur in the area at the back of the heel, and the swelling can be very uncomfortable, although it usually settles with time.”

‘Use it or lose it’ is the basic rule for keeping our Achilles in good health. I am a lifelong runner and the only time I have ever experienced Achilles pain was following a brief spell of not running, in pregnancy. “Stopping a regular activity can mean your tendons respond adversely and become sore and inflamed,” says Memon.

Our Achilles tendons are designed to last for life. “They will not wear out if you look after them well,” Memon says.

Here’s how to keep them in shape:

Mr Adeel Memon, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at Mater Private Network in Cork

Always stretch before and after a workout

Too many people ignore this simple protocol at their cost. “Pre-conditioning is a big part of Achilles health,” Memon says.

“Spend five to 10 minutes stretching, with a focus on the lower-leg area, before you start exercising, and then build into the workout gradually.”

By that, he means walking before breaking in to a run or starting at a slow pace on a bike ride.

“A good cool-down by doing these things in reverse at the end of an exercise session is crucial, too.”

Condition your tendons with heel raises and drops

Evidence shows that performing isometric calf holds on alternate days for two weeks can reduce Achilles-tendon pain.

Stand on tiptoes on the leg you feel the pain in, hold for 45 seconds, lower your heel to the floor, and rest for two minutes, before repeating three to five times. Repeat on the other side if the pain is in both legs.

“After the initial two weeks of the tip-toe calf hold (see above), you will need to start loading the Achilles tendon to stress the fibres in it for optimal healing,” says physiotherapist Paul Hobrough, author of Running Free of Injuries.

“Research suggests heavy, slow repetitions of standing calf raises are the best way to achieve this.”

Stand facing a wall, feet flat on the floor, and place hands on the wall for support.

Raise onto the balls of both feet, taking 3-4 seconds to rise and then 3-4 seconds to lower back to the floor. Perform 15 reps and repeat the whole thing three times over.

Don’t bother with insoles and gadgets

Plenty of gadgets and insoles claim to ease Achilles pain, but are they worth buying? Probably not, according to a review of 22 studies, involving 1,137 patients, in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. For the study, researchers looked at Achilles tendinopathy pain and how to treat it.

Results showed that while various exercises, including heel raises, improved pain and function of the tendon, orthotic shoe insoles and splints worn at night had no meaningful benefit.

Avoid sudden changes in footwear

Wearing heels every day and then suddenly switching to flats or jumping from cushioned trainers to minimalist shoes with little support can cause Achilles problems if you are a runner.

A recent study from the University of Michigan found that loading of the Achilles tendon spiked when runners switched from conventional trainers to those with little or no cushioning.

“A gradual transition is very important when changing footwear,” says consultant podiatrist Emma McConnachie.

“The best approach is to vary the shoes you wear as much as possible and to seek advice from a podiatrist if you experience Achilles pain.”

Keep on exercising

Severe Achilles tendon injuries may require surgery, although this is not always the route, even if the tendon ruptures.

“Surgery is usually the route in a younger, very athletic person,” Memon says. “But a non-surgical approach can be as effective, and, for many, that means temporarily immobilising the tendon for eight to 12 weeks to prevent it from lengthening before re-introducing graded exercise.”

Just as muscles get stronger with exercise, so do our tendons and studies have shown that a carefully constructed exercise plan can mean you return to the same level of activity as before. “There is a watershed area of the tendon about 3-6cm from the back of the heel where blood flow isn’t great,” Memon says.

“The more we move our tendons, the better the delivery of blood and nutrients to the area.”