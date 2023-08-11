Are these foods as healthy as they seem?

FROM celebrity endorsements and social media influencers to targeted ads and billboards, layers of canny marketing are aimed at our dietary choices.

Two years ago, the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland introduced new rules restricting the marketing of high-fat, high-salt, and sugary foods, a move made with children and young people in mind.

But adults are just as susceptible, particularly when it comes to foods branded as being healthy.

While plant-based milks like oat, soy and rice milk tend to be perceived as superior to conventional dairy, this is not necessarily the case. A recent study from the University of Minnesota found that just 19% of common plant-based alternatives matched up to normal dairy for protein content. A third were lower in crucial nutrients such as calcium and vitamin D.

Dietitian Aoife McDonald says it’s important to be sceptical regarding foods and intensive marketing campaigns. “There’s the so-called ‘health halo’ effect surrounding certain foods, where claims or marketing of the product can lead us to perceive it as being a healthier option than it actually is,” she says.

Let’s look at ten common foods and drinks and how healthy they are.

Pic: iStock

Rice cakes

At an average of just 30 calories per rice cake, these snacks are not the worst choice, but they don’t pack as many nutrients as you might assume.

“Rice cakes are low-fibre crackers,” says dietitian Orla Walsh. “Three of them would be the same as one slice of toast. But since they contain significantly less fibre than bread, they’re less filling.”

But it’s not the rice cakes that tend to make them unhealthy, but what we eat them with. “Chocolate or yoghurt-covered rice cakes are a bit of a con,” Walsh says. “Two to three of those have the same calories as a chocolate bar.”

Recommendation: Try to accompany rice cakes with something slightly more nutritious. “Healthy choices include peanut butter, cheese and hummus,” Walsh says.

Granola

Granola is an ever-popular and versatile breakfast, snack and even dessert food.

Containing oats, nuts and seeds, it seems a healthier option than other cereals.

However, as dietitian Jess Willow explains, it’s worth checking the label of your chosen brand.

“Granola can be high in sugar, so higher in calories compared to other breakfast options,” she says.

“It may be beneficial to stick to a smaller handful, adding Greek yoghurt for extra protein or fresh fruit for more vitamins and minerals.”

Recommendation: Willow says muesli tends to be a good alternative. “If you are concerned with overall sugar and energy intake, consider swapping to muesli or a lower sugar variety of granola.”

Low-fat dairy products

While low-fat dairy products, such as yoghurts, may seem like a healthy treat, nutrition experts point out that many count as examples of ultra-processed foods.

McDonald says low-fat yoghurts often contain artificial sweeteners and emulsifiers, which can drive gut inflammation.

Recommendation: While natural yoghurt flavoured with fruit or honey is the best option, McDonald says it ultimately comes down to the individual and their whole diet. “For example, if someone who only likes yoghurts with added sugar and needs them to meet their daily calcium needs, having these yoghurts may be the best option,” she says.

“It really has to be decided on a person-by-person basis.”

Pic: iStock

Energy bars

With any snack bar, it all comes down to the composition of ingredients. “They differ a lot,” Walsh says.

”For cereal bars, look out for high-sugar or low-fibre content. As for fat-dominant bars, look at what they’re made from. If the fat is mainly coming from nuts or seeds, then it’s a healthy choice.”

Recommendation: Walsh suggests looking for bars that provide more than six grams of fibre and less than five grams of sugar per 100 grams. “If choosing a protein bar, aim for one that provides about 20 grams of protein in about 200 calories,” she says. “Sometimes protein bars contain as much as 500 calories.”

Gluten-free snacks

The market for gluten-free snacks is booming, and according to a survey from Safefood, one in five Irish adults believes that going gluten-free is a healthy way to lose weight.

But is it really? Unless you have a known condition such as coeliac disease, where the body cannot digest gluten, dietitians aren’t so sure.

Other Safefood research found that three-quarters of gluten-free snacks are high in fat, seven out of 10 are high in sugar, and most have the same calories as a regular chocolate bar.

Recommendation: If you have to follow a dedicated gluten-free diet, it is best to limit foods explicitly branded as gluten-free. “Instead, aim for naturally gluten-free whole or snack foods such as yoghurts, cheese, fruit, vegetables, corn-based products, nuts and seeds,” Willow says.

Popcorn

One of the biggest changes we could make for our health would be to consume less salt.

Walsh points to a 2017 study that identified excessive salt consumption as a leading dietary risk factor for mortality, with people eating 86% more salt than needed.

All this makes consuming popcorn a double-edged sword. “A bag of popcorn is also half the calories of a bag of crisps, as well as being more nutritious,” Walsh adds. “But popcorn can be high in salt.”

Recommendation: Good as an occasional snack but avoid eating popcorn on a daily basis.

Wholewheat bread

Wholewheat bread can be an excellent source of daily fibre, but it is essential to check the ingredient list.

“Some wholewheat breads may contain fructose syrup or other sweeteners,” McDonald says.

Recommendation: Try to find bread that contains as few additives as possible.

Pic: iStock

Trail mixes

Trail mixes are a handy snack to grab and go and generally consist of nuts and dried fruit.

“If you are choosing these snacks as a nutritious snack to keep you fuelled and satisfied, then go for it,” Willow says. “Nuts are a great source of fibre and healthy fats, with dried fruit providing an energy boost, fibre and other key nutrients.”

Recommendation: Aim to avoid mixes with added chocolate and salt. Instead, opt for plainer alternatives.

“Be particularly mindful of this if you are conscious of your sugar or salt intake for a medical condition such as type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure,” Willow adds.

Pic: iStock

Fruit juice

What could be healthier than a few glasses of apple or orange juice to start the day? In reality, both vegetable and fruit juices are big sources of free sugar.

“The general aim is to eat less than 12 teaspoons or 50 grams of free sugar a day,” Walsh says. “Two to three gulps of fruit juice contain the same amount of free sugar as eating one teaspoon from a packet of sugar.”

Recommendation: Stick to one small glass of orange juice per day or consume apples or oranges. “The sugar naturally found in fruit and vegetables is different to free sugar as they’re protected within the matrix of the food, cordoned off by fibre,” Walsh says. “This makes a difference to how our body reacts when we eat them, compared to drinking juice.”

Plant-based meats

Including more plant-based foods in your diet has many benefits for the planet and your health, especially if it is replacing red or processed meats.

However, many of the vegan or plant-based meat alternatives are highly processed. “They can contain added emulsifiers, salt and sugar,” McDonald warns.

Recommendation: Stick to whole plant-based proteins such as different types of beans, lentils and chickpeas as meat alternatives.

“Focusing on obtaining the majority of plant proteins from less processed sources can ensure that a person truly benefits from eating this diet.”