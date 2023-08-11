Workplace Wellbeing: Boreout - When boredom leads to burnout

IN 2020, a French perfume company had to pay €40,000 in damages to a former employee who claimed he’d been subjected to psychological harassment due to being so bored at work. The court ruled he was suffering from boreout — a phenomenon caused by being understimulated at work.

“We’ve all heard of burnout but because boreout isn’t as severe, it doesn’t attract quite as much attention,” says Christian van Nieuwerburgh, a coaching and positive psychology professor at RCSI.

Yet, it’s relatively common. In a 2018 survey of 2,000 Irish workers it was carried out by recruitment firm CPL, seven in ten admitted to being bored at work, while a 2022 survey conducted by Robert Walters found that 63% of Irish professionals felt professionally disengaged.

“If you’re experiencing boreout, your professional role will seem tedious and you won’t see the point of putting effort into your job,” says van Nieuwerburgh. “It may be because your job isn’t sufficiently challenging or maybe it’s monotonous or you’ve been doing it for too long, but you’ll always seek distractions and you’ll be counting down the hours until the end of every day.”

Neil Curran, arts facilitator

Neil Curran, 46, knows how that feels. The Dubliner worked in finance for 11 years before quitting due to boreout.

“When I was at school, I dreamt of working in the film industry but had no idea how to go about it,” he says. “I ended up holding down a variety of jobs just to pay the bills before a friend somehow got me into finance. It turned out I was good at it, and I was promoted to management. Before I knew it, I was earning good money and living a comfortable life.”

Yet there was one crucial thing missing and that was job satisfaction. “The organisation was great, the people, fantastic and the remuneration package, excellent,” says Curran. “But over time, the work began to feel repetitive. I started feeling under-stimulated and that began to affect my performance. I’d simply go into autopilot to get my work done.”

Disengaged employees

Dr Janine Bosak is a professor of organisational psychology at Dublin City University. She lists the ways in which boreout can have a detrimental effect on employees and organisations.

“Employees experience frustration and distress,” she says. “They become less productive. Understimulation and boredom can also lead to more absences due to sickness and higher levels of turnover, affecting an organisation’s bottom line. A 2011 American study also showed that employees experiencing boredom were more likely to exhibit damaging and destructive behaviours... or avoiding work by being late or absent.”

Feeling chronically bored at work can affect our physical and mental health. A 2014 Finnish study of more than 11,000 workers demonstrated that boredom increased the likelihood of poor self-reported health and stress symptoms. More recently, a 2021 Turkish study found that workers suffering from boreout had higher rates of depression, stress, and anxiety.

“Believing that the work you do matters is central to most theories of well-being,” says van Nieuwerburgh. “Having a job that you perceive as boring can prevent you from thriving in life.”

This isn’t just an issue that affects workers. It should also concern employers, as disengaged employees inevitably underperform.

“The clients of the organisation lose out too because they interact with staff who are uninterested,” says van Nieuwerburgh. “Someone experiencing boreout will not go the extra mile. They may not even complete the original mile.”

He believes it’s vital that people feel motivated to work. “Ideally, people feel engaged at work because their role is something they are good at, it presents them with a challenge, and they can see that it adds value in some way. It’s this combination that leads to greater engagement, better performance, and enhanced wellbeing for all.”

A new career stage

Being aware of this is one thing. Doing something about it when you’re experiencing boreout is another.

“It took me a long time to realise I was bored and even longer to take action,” says Curran. “I didn’t want to come across as unappreciative by telling my manager I was understimulated at work. I made one half-hearted attempt to tell him that he should use me more but when nothing came of that, I just gave up.”

He eventually realised that he needed to change his career. “That was hard as the idea of jumping ship from a good job that allowed me to live a comfortable life was daunting,” he says.

Throughout his time in finance, Curran had pursued his interest in stage performance as a hobby. “I’d developed some expertise in improvisation and decided to build on that by doing something in the coaching and training arena, so I got a master's in training and education and a coaching qualification and set up www.lowerthetone.com in 2019, teaching people how to improve their communication and presentation skills through improvisation,” he says.

“To be honest, I wish I’d done it sooner.”

Not everyone is in a position to leave their job as Curran did. However, there may be ways in which we can gain motivation or inject more meaning into our current roles.

“Individuals can seek to vary their tasks,” says van Nieuwerburgh. This means switching between tedious tasks and more creative or mentally challenging ones so you don’t get bored.

We can also take on more challenging projects. Bosak recommends a concept known as job crafting as a way of doing this. “It allows employees to proactively redesign their jobs so that they align better with their passions and interests while at the same time ensuring they are still performing the necessary tasks of their role,” she says.

Examples of this might be writing blog posts for your company’s website, mentoring new employees or even organising social or charity events for your colleagues.

Bosak was one of a team that carried out a study in 2017 that proved that such an approach was effective at countering burnout.

“We showed the motivational potential of job crafting,” she says. “On days when employees sought out challenges, they experienced higher work engagement.”

Employers have a role to play in preventing boreout too.

“Especially now, post-pandemic, leaders should be conscious that meaningful work has become more important to people than ever before,” she says. “It’s critical that they help employees to find challenging work that fulfils them.”

They can do this by regularly checking in with employees to discuss concerns and ask how repetitive work tasks might be made more engaging.

“Employees should be made to feel safe enough psychologically to signal when they feel under-utilised at work so that the employer can help them seek out more challenges,” says Bosak.

“Leaders also need to make it clear how each employee plays an important part in the purpose of the organisation,” says van Nieuwerburgh.

“It doesn’t matter whether you work on the checkout in the supermarket, as a cleaner in a hospital, or as the president of a multinational company, everyone should be made aware of their value.

“Plenty of employees engage in repetitive tasks such as working on an assembly line and their leaders can help them to understand the larger impact of their work,” says Bosak. “In a car manufacturing plant, for example, they might underline how they are producing safe automobiles for customers.

“In general, boreout can be prevented by facilitating a dialogue and letting employees know they are valued and supported at work.”