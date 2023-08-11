Workplace Wellbeing: Boreout - When boredom leads to burnout

IN 2020, a French perfume company had to pay €40,000 in damages to a former employee who claimed he’d been subjected to psychological harassment due to being so bored at work. The court ruled he was suffering from boreout — a phenomenon caused by being understimulated at work.
“We’ve all heard of burnout but because boreout isn’t as severe, it doesn’t attract quite as much attention,” says Christian van Nieuwerburgh, a coaching and positive psychology professor at RCSI.
Neil Curran, 46, knows how that feels. The Dubliner worked in finance for 11 years before quitting due to boreout.
He eventually realised that he needed to change his career. “That was hard as the idea of jumping ship from a good job that allowed me to live a comfortable life was daunting,” he says.
They can do this by regularly checking in with employees to discuss concerns and ask how repetitive work tasks might be made more engaging.
“Employees should be made to feel safe enough psychologically to signal when they feel under-utilised at work so that the employer can help them seek out more challenges,” says Bosak.
“Leaders also need to make it clear how each employee plays an important part in the purpose of the organisation,” says van Nieuwerburgh.