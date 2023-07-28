Natural Health: I suffer terribly from tension headaches — what can I do to get some relief?

Q. I suffer terribly from tension headaches, particularly in my neck and shoulders. There is pain and stiffness almost all of the time, with stress and tiredness making it 10 times worse. What can I do to get some relief please?

A. First of all, ensure that you are well hydrated. I understand that this is a very simple and obvious suggestion, but is such an important underlying issue with tension headaches that it is worth the mention.

Secondly, consider using a topical magnesium supplement. For tension headaches, it is easiest to find a cream or gel preparation to apply directly to the neck and base of the skull. Magnesium reduces muscle and nervous tension, plus it is a wonderful aid for sleep.

Massaging it in may help, as there are trigger points that can provide relief, but this can also worsen a stress headache so do not continue to apply pressure to a point if it does not provide immediate relief from symptoms.

Stress or tension headaches typically occur as a result of tightening the muscles — particularly scalp, jaw, neck, and brow. Vertebral and postural alignment may need to be addressed through chiropractic or osteopathy. A good practitioner will usually provide you with exercises to help with postural and muscular imbalance.

There are herbs, such as Boswellia serrata, Feverfew, and Butterbur, which all work to relax the muscular tension by dilating the blood vessels — however, these can take some time to work and at best are only treating the symptoms rather than the underlying cause.

Feverfew and Butterbur can both cause gastrointestinal upset in some individuals, so use with caution. They are not recommended for use during pregnancy or breastfeeding.

Q. I gave up smoking more than three months ago but I still feel as if I need to cleanse my body from the toxins. Do you have any natural advice on supplements or herbs that might help me?

A. First of all, well done on making such a significant change — giving up smoking is no small thing. You are quite right in that your body will still be gradually releasing the toxins as it repairs the damage.

While we have organs specifically designed to support elimination of toxins, it certainly helps to take any measures you can to ease the burden on your system throughout this process. As with any kind of detoxification process, it is common to feel fatigued and somewhat unwell as the body clears out toxins.

The toxins in cigarettes cause an increase in free radicals. Lipids, proteins, and nucleic acids (including DNA) are most readily damaged by free radicals, which most commonly results in premature ageing and a weakened immune system.

One of the best ways to assist your body in dealing with free radicals and protecting your cells from further oxidation and damage is by supplementing with antioxidants. Coenzyme-Q10 (CoQ10) is a powerful antioxidant supplement, which has a long history of being used to improve energy levels.

CoQ10 is also good for heart health, in particular helping to prevent arteriosclerosis and reduce blood pressure levels. The other important benefit for your health is that CoQ10 is a powerful nutrient for gum repair; gum disease is a very common side-effect of smoking.

Coenzyme Q10 supplements are widely available, with around 100mg daily considered to be an adequate dosage. Other powerful antioxidant supplements include vitamins A, C , E, and selenium.

You will also benefit from boosting your immunity since this will have been compromised. Astragalus root is a powerful adaptogen that works to regulate the body’s systems — including immunity. It has also been shown in clinical trials to flush nicotine out of the system more rapidly.

Astragalus will also help to increase your energy levels — in fact, it has long been known in TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) as a vital energy tonic.

Do you have a question for Megan Sheppard? Email it to feelgood@examiner.ie

NOTE: The information contained in this column is not a substitute for medical advice. Always consult a doctor