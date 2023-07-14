Natural health: What can I do to help my sunburnt skin? 

I got sunburnt recently on holidays, mostly on my neck and shoulders. I was at the beach and wasn’t aware I was burning due to the strong onshore breeze. Is there a natural lotion I could use to speed up my recovery?

One of the best remedies for immediate post-sun application is aloe vera gel.

If you have the fresh plant at home, gently slice the leaf lengthways, rub the gel on the affected area, and repeat as often as necessary.

Many gel and cream preparations are based on the inner gel of the aloe plant and are more convenient when you travel.

As some time has passed since your sunburn, I would suggest rosehip oil is a better option.

Applying rosehip oil nightly to your neck and shoulders will help reduce visible sun damage as it softens scar tissue and keloids, heals burns, reduces inflammation, and diminishes wrinkles, sun blemishes and sunlight-induced dermatitis.

Vitamin A, the antioxidant nutrient found in foods such as fish and eggs, can also help repair existing sun damage.

A small study of 129 people with severe sun damage (randomly assigned daily doses of 25,000IU, 50,000IU, 75,000IU, or a placebo for a year) showed that 81% of those given the 50,000IU dose had reduced their existing skin damage.

None of the dosages given showed signs of toxicity.

In your case, it would be worth considering taking a daily vitamin A supplement of 50,000IU — to repair the existing sunburn and provide maximum protection against further damage.

NOTE: Pregnant women should take no more than 10,000IU of vitamin A per day unless advised otherwise by their GP.

Also, individuals who consume large amounts of alcohol have an increased risk of developing side effects from high doses of vitamin A.

I’ve started getting small blisters on my tongue that last a day or two. My dentist says there’s nothing to worry about. What would you suggest?

This sounds like transient lingual papillitis, also known as ‘lie bumps’, where small blister-like bumps with a raised, rounded appearance form on the tongue. As your dentist has said, these are nothing to worry about as they typically don’t cause other symptoms. However, they can cause pain and discomfort.

It is thought these blisters result from the small fleshy papillae on the tongue becoming irritated. They usually disappear after two or three days, but you can take steps to reduce the likelihood of them reappearing.

Unsurprisingly, avoiding acidic, burning hot (temperature), and spicy foods is advised.

These blisters may be related to stress or vitamin deficiencies, so taking a vitamin B complex and a multivitamin might be helpful.

Since this is an inflammatory condition, it follows that taking anti-inflammatory measures will help. Chamomile and Tulsi (also known as Holy Basil) are excellent herbs that can be made into anti-inflammatory and antiseptic tea. Use one teaspoon of dried herb per cup of near-boiling water and steep until cool before drinking. Take two to three cups daily.

Clove bud oil or tincture is well-known as a remedy for sore gums and toothache. Clove buds contain the active compound eugenol, which works as a natural anaesthetic along with having anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Add a few drops of clove bud oil or tincture to 100ml of warm water, swish it around your mouth, then spit it out for quick relief.

Rinsing with salt water is also very effective. Mix a teaspoon into 500ml of hot water, allow it to dissolve, and swish at least twice daily with this natural mouthwash once it has cooled. Salt is also helpful in treating ulcers and fighting oral infections.