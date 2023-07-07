David Gillick: The best advice I ever got was to talk to someone 

FORMER Olympic sprinter David Gillick is enjoying a “free gaff for a few days” when we chat over Zoom.

The father of three has had a busy couple of weeks and his wife, Charlotte, has taken the children on a trip home to her native England.

“All I want to do is do nothing. I’ve been busy, so it’s nice to chill out,” he says. “It’s just me and the dog here. Kicking back, watching a bit of TV and just trying to catch up on things.”

The 40-year-old’s children are Oscar, Olivia, and Louis.

“Oscar is seven, so he’s the one participating in various sports. Olivia will be five in August, so she’s getting going now as well, and Louis is only two.

“It’s full-on,” he says.

Gillick recently worked with Sports Direct Ireland for the launch of its new primary school initiative, Sports Slam, which equips teachers and parents with the tools to get children participating in fun, physical activity for 60 minutes per day.

The Dubliner says he’s glad of the chance to give back to sport which has been “really good” to him.

David Gillick, with Sports Direct Ireland, present ‘Sports Slam’, a new primary school initiative which aims to equip teachers and parents across the country with the tools and ideas to get 5 to 12-year-olds across the country participating in fun, physical activity for 60 minutes per day.

How do you keep fit?

I run: That’s my exercise.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I have porridge in the morning, and I try to eat on a regular basis. I try not to go too long without food, because then I tend to just crave sugary stuff and maybe overeat. I try to eat every two to three hours.

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

When we get the kids to bed, we chill out and I will probably reach for crisps. That’s my weakness.

What keeps you awake at night?

Worrying about work, making sure that I’ve enough coming in to pay the bills, and you’d worry about the kids as well. They’re starting school and all of those little things.

How do you relax?

Over the last year and a half, I’ve been running slower. So, I’m going out and I’m going for easy runs, and I don’t listen to music, so it’s just me and my own thoughts. I find that really nice.

What is your favourite smell?

I love lavender.

When was the last time you cried?

I did Hell Week, which was aired last October, and I didn’t cry on TV, I held it together. But when it was all done, you then have to go do a debrief with a psychologist. When I sat down, it all came out. Just the whole emotional rollercoaster I was on the whole week. That’s probably the last time I had a good aul’ cry.

What is the best health advice you’ve been given?

When I retired from athletics, which was nearly 10 years ago, I struggled an awful lot with everything that came with retirement and moving on and the best advice was to go and talk to someone. That led me on a journey where I learned a lot about myself.

The second [piece of advice] was someone asked me, ‘How much do you need?’ That made me really think about what I value in life.

What traits do you least like in others?

People that are not genuine...just try and be honest. Also, people that don’t listen.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I sometimes doubt myself — maybe not trusting my gut feelings and not looking at my own strengths enough.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Roy Keane would be number one, Joanne McNally, and I’d have to bring my wife — she’d kill me if I didn’t invite her.

What quote inspires you most and why?

One is ‘a goal without a plan is just a wish’ and the second is ‘if you had nine hours to cut down a tree, you’d spend six hours sharpening your axe.’

Where is your favourite place in the world?

I really like South Africa around Cape Town. Closer to home, I love the West Coast of Ireland.