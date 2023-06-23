Dreaming about a good night's sleep? 

Sleep is a crucial component for good health. Here are Motty Varghese’s top tips on how to maximise your chances of getting the optimum seven to nine hours sleep every night.
- Have a routine. Try to maintain a consistent bedtime and wake time throughout the week, including weekends. This should ensure that you remain awake for a sufficiently long period so that you have enough sleep drive to ease you into sleep at night.
- Focusing on light exposure during the day and reducing light exposure closer to bedtime keeps our body in tune with the day-night cycle and helps it to remain alert during the day and prepare itself for sleep at night.
- Avoid a state of hyper-alertness. Preoccupying yourself with thoughts of what’s happening around you or stressing or worrying about different factors can lead to cognitive and mental arousal. Prevent this by avoiding consumption of news via the TV or social media too close to bedtime. Doing some journaling in the early evening or engaging in relaxation practices like meditation can also help to gain a sense of calmness.
- Be mindful about sleep. Every night brings a new opportunity to sleep, irrespective of how you slept the previous night or the previous decade. Tonight is a new night and there’s very little you can do to make a good night’s sleep happen other than trusting your body and keeping your sleep-related worries at bay. If you succeed in that, you should soon find yourself drifting off to sleep.