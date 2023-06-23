Dreaming about a good night's sleep? 

IT’S midsummer and there’s a stretch in the evenings. But that can also have a detrimental effect on our sleep. With the sun rising at 5am and not setting until 10pm, drifting off can be more difficult. We may wake up more often during the night. Or we may be woken much earlier than we would like.

A 2021 study by the University of Notre Dame in America shows that summer sleeplessness is a common problem.

Seasonal changes impact our sleeping patterns for several reasons, according to Dr Liam Doherty, a consultant respiratory physician in the Bon Secours Hospital in Cork who specialises in sleep.

The heat of summer is one. “If you’re too warm, there’s not a hope you’re going to sleep,” he says. “That’s due to human physiology. The ideal conditions for sleep involve the body’s temperature dropping by a couple of degrees before bedtime and continuing to drop while sleeping. That lower temperature is accompanied by a drop in pulse and heart rate, but it’s harder to achieve when the weather is warmer. Warm weather can also cause more frequent awakenings during the night.”

Longer daylight hours affect the body’s melatonin production. “This is a hormone that induces the feeling of sleepiness,” says Motty Varghese, senior sleep physiologist at the Sleep Therapy Clinic in Dublin. “We produce melatonin in the two hours before we fall asleep, but that production depends on our exposure to light. Bright light inhibits melatonin production, and dim or darkness stimulates it.”

So if we’re spending our summer evenings soaking up the last of the sun’s rays, we’re likely to delay melatonin production and disrupt our natural sleep pattern. This can be exacerbated by electronic devices. Smartphones and tablets give off shortwave blue light that is similar to sunlight.

“We should limit our use of these devices close to bedtime for two reasons,” says Mr Varghese. “Firstly, to avoid exposure to that blue light and, secondly, to reduce the mental stimulation that can come from browsing news, social media and online shopping sites.”

His advice applies equally to young people. A 2015 study of 9,846 Norwegian teenagers established a negative relationship between the use of technology and sleep.

Alcohol disrupts sleep

We party more during the summer, which affects the quality of our sleep. “We get that holiday feeling when the sun shines, which can lead to more socialising and drinking more alcohol,” says Dr Doherty. “Alcohol almost always disrupts our sleep. You may fall asleep more quickly, but your sleep will be fragmented. Its quality will be destroyed.”

Eating later in the day can also knock our sleeping pattern out of whack.

“Food ingestion and digestion in the late evening can cause the body’s temperature to increase, which impacts sleep,” says Mr Varghese. “Improper digestion can also affect sleep quality.”

That’s not all. “Dehydration is a factor, so it’s important to hydrate ourselves properly during the summer months,” says Mr Varghese. “And pollen allergies and associated reactions can result in poor sleep too.”

In Ireland, we don’t just struggle to sleep in summer. It’s a year-round problem, according to a survey of 13,000 people carried out by Layla Healthcare in 2018. It found that 80% of us were sleep-deprived.

This isn’t a concern in the short term. “You can get away with one or two nights of poor sleep,” says Dr Doherty.

“Human beings are resilient and tend to bounce back. But if the problem persists, the cumulative effects can be serious.”

Professor Rose Anne Kenny is the chair of medical gerontology at Trinity College Dublin and the founding principal investigator of Ireland’s largest adult population study on the experience of ageing in Ireland, TILDA. She explains how a lack of sleep can affect us in the long term.

“Even though the body isn’t active during sleep, the brain is very active, getting rid of toxins in the brain cells and consolidating the experiences we had during the day into long-term memories,” she says. “If we don’t sleep, this causes the accumulation of toxins, leading to problems within the cells. We think this could be why poor sleepers are more at risk of cognitive impairment and dementia.”

A 2016 study by the Mayo Clinic in the US found that inadequate sleep is also associated with a higher risk of heart disease.

“Insufficient sleep has also been linked to an increased risk of infection,” says Prof Kenny. “This is because a hormone called integrin is released during sleep. It’s called the ‘sticky hormone’ as it binds to viruses, making it easier for the immune system’s T-cells to identify and attack those viruses. Too little sleep means we have less of this hormone.”

Lack of sleep may even impact our mental health and longevity. A 2019 University of California study found a link between sleep and anxiety. A sleepless night triggered a 30% rise in anxiety, while a full night’s sleep stabilised the emotions.

A team at Harvard Medical School analysed data from 172,321 people who participated in the US National Health Interview Survey between 2013 and 2018 and found that men who regularly slept well could live five years longer and enjoy better health than those who did not. Meanwhile, sleeping well added two years to their lifetime.

Don’t fret too much

Mr Varghese worries that focusing on such statistics is counterproductive, making those struggling to sleep even more anxious about it. “We know that anxiety and stress can cause poor sleep, due to the state of hypervigilance they provoke,” he says. “Becoming anxious about sleep makes it even more likely that you will sleep badly.”

Rather than fretting over lost sleep, Prof Kenny suggests taking proactive steps to get our sleep back on track.

Avoid electronic devices an hour or two before bedtime and ensure your bedroom is dark. “This will help regulate the internal 24-hour circadian clock and the release of melatonin,” she says. Dr Doherty advises fitting black-out blinds to your windows to keep out the light or wearing a night mask. He also recommends cooling your room and your body.

“Open the windows, get rid of the big duvet and strip off a little,” he says. “If you sleep with someone else, move away from them at night, so you have less body heat. Keep the curtains drawn during the day to prevent your bedroom from warming up too much. And invest in a fan. It will keep you a lot cooler at nighttime.”

Knowing when to exercise helps. “Keep vigorous exercise to earlier in the day, as it can release stimulating hormones, which make it harder for mind and body to switch to deep-sleep mode,” says Prof Kenny.

Be mindful of what you eat and drink too. “Certain foods, such as blue cheese, salami, Indian and Chinese foods are high in stimulants and can impair sleep,” says Prof Kenny. “But others, such as almonds and fatty fish, enhance melatonin and promote sleep, as does chamomile, which contains an antioxidant that induces sleepiness.”

Dr Doherty says to limit coffee and alcohol intake. “If you do not sleep well, cut out coffee from mid-afternoon onwards,” says Doherty. “And try to drink alcohol within moderation. I know people like to enjoy themselves, but if they want to protect their sleep, they shouldn’t drink too much alcohol.”

Ultimately, he says that no matter what the season, the quality of our sleep can be improved by maintaining a routine. “We’re creatures of habit and anything that disrupts our routine can disrupt our sleep,” he says. “So as well as going to bed at the same time most days, try to get up at the same time too. Don’t have a lie-in just because you were late going to sleep. And if you’re tired during the day, try not to have a nap too close to bedtime. A 20-minute nap early in the day can be restorative, while a nap too close to bedtime can destroy that night’s sleep.”

Prof Kenny recommends seeing your doctor if you’ve tried all of these steps and are still sleeping poorly and tired. “It could be an underlying issue, such as a hormonal problem, an issue with medication, long covid or a hangover from another virus,” she says. “If you’re walking up around 4am every night, that could be a sign of depression.”

Dr Doherty adds: “Dehydration could be a factor easily fixed by drinking more fluids. Restless leg syndrome is something that stops lots of people from falling asleep and there are simple things that can be done to treat this too. Low iron levels are another common cause of sleeplessness and can be remedied by over-the-counter iron supplements. Tiredness can be a symptom of lots of conditions and it’s always worth talking about it with your doctor.”

So, don’t stress if our bright and balmy summer is causing you to lose sleep. Agonising over it will only make you toss and turn even more. Follow our experts’ advice and you should soon be enjoying restful summertime slumbers.

Get your shut-eye

Sleep is a crucial component for good health. Here are Motty Varghese’s top tips on how to maximise your chances of getting the optimum seven to nine hours sleep every night.