Working Life: I am working on projects that target the gut to improve mental wellness

7am

Typically, I’m not an early riser but I like to set myself up for a productive day. After a coffee, I either go to the gym or use the time to set my intentions for the day.

8am

With our hybrid working model, I have more time in the mornings to plan. With many projects ongoing, I can have several meetings back-to-back and so planning ahead keeps the day productive and stress-free. As a scientific leader in brain health, I do my best to reduce stress in my work life and in the lives of those I work with.

9am

First meetings start. At Novozymes OneHealth, we are a team of global leaders in biological innovation, solutions, and ingredients for human health. I’m lucky to work with a dedicated team of not only scientists but also marketing and commercial staff who help deliver our cutting-edge technology to the consumer and bring our science to life.

Depending on the project, I will meet with colleagues from R&D, scientific and medical affairs, health category innovation, or even external experts from all over the world who help me to deliver the best-in-class science and to develop our innovation pipeline for brain health. I support our existing products such as ProbioBrain with the unique Bifidobacterium longum 1714 strain. I also help develop scientific strategy for future innovation, and that work starts today.

Dr Elaine Patterson, health science and technology lead - brain health - at Novozymes OneHealth, Cork.

1pm

I am working on projects that target the gut to improve mental

wellness, so am acutely aware of the connection between food and mood. I always take time to step away from my work, prepare a healthy lunch and enjoy it.

2pm

Our ambition is to develop ‘one-in-a-trillion’ solutions to help people live better and healthier lives. These are backed by gold-standard scientific studies.

The Bifidobacterium longum 1714 strain is found in supplements such as Zenflore. This product works through the gut to help adults handle psychological and physical responses to stress and maintain a calm state of mind. We recently completed a new clinical trial demonstrating the benefits of the product on mental wellness and I meet with the science teams frequently to discuss the results, how the unique bacteria works, and next steps.

6pm

Downtime with family and friends.