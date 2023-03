My eyes have started to get sore and itchy. I haven’t changed any personal hygiene products so I’ve no idea how it started. Is there a remedy I could use?

That is good that you are able to first eliminate the possibility of new cosmetics or toiletries being the root cause. As far as natural remedies go, eyebright is a herb commonly used to support general eye health, while goldenseal is used to help treat and prevent infection.

You can make your own herbal eye wash using both eyebright and goldenseal. Use four parts eyebright to one part goldenseal and steep a teaspoon of the herbal blend in a cup of boiling water for 8-10 minutes, filter, and then cool the remaining liquid.

When making your own herbal eye infusion, it is crucial to filter it very thoroughly to avoid getting any tiny pieces of plant material in your eyes and causing further irritation.

Supplement-wise, vitamins A and D, both fat-soluble vitamins, are beneficial in treating dry eye issues. Vitamin A is particularly important in healing mucous membranes and can be obtained through a healthy wholefoods diet high in fresh dark leafy greens, apricots, asparagus, broccoli, melons, carrots, squash, sweet potato, pumpkin, dulse, garlic, papaya, peaches, watercress, and coloured capsicum/peppers.

If you prefer supplementation, you will need around 10,000 IU daily. Vitamin D can be found in butter, raw milk, sweet potatoes, oily fish (sardines, salmon, herring, and mackerel), oats, cold-pressed vegetable oils, eggs — and of course sunlight exposure. It helps with eye lubrication and also to deal with the ongoing infection as it supports immune health.

Finally, if you have the time to keep track of foods you eat and note whether or not your symptoms flare up, it could well be you find you have developed an underlying sensitivity to a certain food or food group.

I quit smoking at the start of the year with my GP’s help. The craving for a cigarette can be overwhelming at times. What would you suggest?

Lobelia is thought to stop cravings for cigarettes because it binds to the same receptor sites as nicotine does. Since this herb is generally prescribed to restore lung health, it will also help to clear the lungs.

Lobelia is considered to be a very powerful herb, so it should only be used under the guidance of a qualified herbalist. It is generally taken in small doses, since larger amounts can cause nausea.

Your local herbalist should be able to make a lobelia syrup for you.

Another useful herb to consider is astragalus root — a powerful herbal adaptogen which works to regulate the immune system and has been shown in clinical trials to specifically flush nicotine out of the body more rapidly. It is also reputed to boost energy levels.