Brooke Scullion on Dancing with the Stars and why she won't be sitting idle post-final 

Watching Brooke Scullion dance week after week on Dancing with the Stars has been one of the highlights of the sixth iteration of the RTÉ series, which will conclude Sunday.

“Lifting the glitter ball would be the icing on top of a very large, very time-consuming cake,” Scullion laughs down the phone. I am catching her mid-rehearsal with dance partner Robert Rowinski, with whom she says she has “cried laughing” throughout eight-hour training days.

The 23-year-old Derry native has been a favourite to win since week one, often scoring perfect 10s from the judges, but after recently finding herself in the dance-off, how does she feel about chances on Sunday night?

“Lottie Ryan was in the dance-off three times, then she won it,” says the ‘That’s Rich’ singer, adding that she feels “lucky” she found herself in the bottom two, the week before last.

“People realised that I did need the support and they really pulled together and supported me last week.”

The experience also served as an important “learning curve” she says.

“I was ugly snot-crying behind the stage before I danced. That was a valuable experience in how to compose yourself in those situations”.

This weekend, the couples will be performing two dances — a previous dance chosen by the judges, and a show dance — in their last-ditch effort to convince viewers at home they deserve to lift the glitterball.

Looking ahead to her plans following Dancing with the Stars, Ireland’s 2022 Eurovision entry tells me there will be “no rest”.

“As soon as this show is over, I’ll be doing interviews, Monday; [moving out] of my apartment, Tuesday; I fly to Australia on Wednesday for a month-long tour around Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

How do you keep fit?

Dancing with the Stars’ rehearsal schedule is so rigorous that it’s saving me a fortune on the gym. I love it. Dancing is an amazing workout but Robert and I have also got into a good routine of eating well and training in the gym after rehearsal.

Do you have a morning routine?

The first thing when I get up is to shower, stick the tunes on and do my skincare. You can’t control your skin [on the show], it’s tan and make-up every day. I’ve never worn this much make-up in my life.

What are your healthiest eating habits?

I used to be a vegetarian, so I would’ve eaten very clean, cooked meals myself or my Mum would’ve kindly made different meals for me. But over the summer I got into training and found it hard to get my protein in, so I went back to eating meat. Luckily, I don’t have a sweet tooth.

Brooke Scullion at The Gossies 2023 annual awards at The Convention Centre Dublin. Picture: Brian McEvoy

What are your guiltiest pleasures?

My downfall is TikTok or IG Reels — I’m that girl who will be sending you TikToks at all hours of the night.

What keeps you awake at night?

Very little. I can sleep anywhere, which I don’t take for granted. My friends or dancers who I travel with are pretty jealous of that skill.

How do you relax?

Recently I have been treating myself to massages. I also love to read.

Who are your sporting heroes?

I do gymnastics in my free time and love watching high-risk sports. I’ve been watching Drive to Survive on Netflix, and the work those guys do is pretty incredible.

What is your favourite smell?

Right now, it’s Diamonds by Armani. I’ve worn it on the show every week.

When was the last time you cried?

Recently in rehearsals, but not from pain — from laughing. Robert and I have such a laugh.

What traits do you least like in others?

I hate falseness.

What traits do you least like about yourself?

I’m very self-critical. I’m learning to get better but it’s hard being a performer.

What cheers you up if you’re having a bad day?

FaceTiming my family and friends — I like to think I’m independent, but really I love being around people.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party?

Dolly Parton — the one and only — or Philomena Begley.

What quote inspires you most and why?

“Remember you’re not one of a million, you’re one in a million.” Meghan Trainor told me that, I love that woman.