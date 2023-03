1. Saie Glowy Super Skin Foundation

When it comes to glow, US beauty brand Saie can do no wrong in my eyes. Marrying makeup with phenomenal skincare ingredients is their modus operandi, and to the surprise of no one, they’ve done it again with Glowy Super Skin Foundation.

A medium-coverage serum foundation formulated with Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane, this light, liquid base melts into the skin, leaving a weightless and seriously radiant finish. Divine.

Available in 36 shades. €40 from Cult Beauty.

2. Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream

Dermalogica Phyto Nature Oxygen Cream

A gorgeous, antioxidant-rich daily moisturiser from Dermalogica, Phyto Nature Cream is everything you need and more in a daily moisturiser.

Infused with a blend of oxygen-optimising botanical actives, this wonderfully light cream adds instant hydration and bounce to the skin, helping it look and feel plump while reducing the appearance of wrinkles and strengthen the skin barrier. A beautiful addition to any skincare routine.

€145 from Dermalogica.

3. Tom Ford Traceless Matte Concealers

Tom Ford Traceless Matte Concealers

Smooth, skincare-infused and containing spherical powders to deliver a seamless application, Tom Ford Traceless Matte Concealer is here, and it’s out to impress.

Designed to hydrate the skin on application, this luxurious soft-matte concealer blurs imperfections and offers medium buildable coverage wherever (and whenever, the pocket-friendly tube is ideal for on-the-go application) you need it.

Available in 20 shades. €54 from Brown Thomas.

4. Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Deep Retreat Clay Mask

Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional Deep Retreat Clay Mask

One of several products in Benefit Cosmetic’s new and impressive The Porefessional skincare range, Deep Retreat Clay Mask works to refine, unclog and mattify pores in an instant. A fun and rather appealing shade of bright purple, this Kaolin Clay formulated mask is comfortable, quick and easy to use.

Thanks to its Jojoba and Plum Kernel Oil formula, it doesn’t leave the skin feeling tight or dry after use. Use weekly on clean, dry skin (and watch as it dries on the skin and draws out oil. Fun!).

€42 from Boots.

5. Drunk Elephant launches in Ireland

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Cream

Popular US skincare brand Drunk Elephant has arrived in Ireland. Available online and in-store from Arnotts (its first-ever European store opening, no less), this cult brand offers interestingly formulated solutions across skincare, haircare and body care. Bestsellers in skincare include Protini Polypeptide Cream and the seemingly permanently sold-out D-Bronzi Sun Drops (back on sale in April, according to the brand).

Prices range from €28 to €129 euros. Available from Arnotts.

6. BPerfect Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation

BPerfect Chroma Cover Luminous Foundation

I fell in love with this foundation the moment it touched my skin. Medium coverage, with a luminous, almost soft-focus finish, this buttery smooth formula glides onto the skin. It contains some great skin-loving ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Rosehip Oil. A pleasingly light and creamy texture requires minimal blending, no matter how you apply it. Expect even, brighter, smoother-looking skin with a long-lasting, your-skin-but-better finish. Did I mention it’s affordablity? Round of applause, BPerfect.

Available in 36 shades. €24.95 from www.bperfectcosmetics.com.

7. Limited Edition Daisy Love Marc Jacobs Paradise

Limited Edition Daisy Love Marc Jacobs Paradise

If you like Marc Jacob’s original Daisy fragrance, you’ll love this deliciously sweet, floral and fruity version, available for a limited time. Paying homage to bright and beautiful pink flowers found in a desert super bloom, Daisy Love Paradise contains top and middle notes of Patchouli and Iris and base notes of Vanilla and Whipped Cream with a warm, powdery finish. Honestly, I would buy this for the super cute bottle alone.

€78 from Brown Thomas.

8. Avène Hydrance Boost Concentrated Hydrating Serum

Avène Hydrance Boost Concentrated Hydrating Serum

A fantastic all-around range for dehydrated skin, Avène has added to the Hydrance line with the new Hydrance Boost Concentrated Hydrating Serum. A potent blend of Hyaluronic Acid, Niacinamide and the brand’s excellent Thermal Spring Water, this lovely gel-like serum instantly plumps and comforts the skin, providing instant and long-lasting hydration helping to balance and strengthen the skin barrier. An absolute pleasure to use, you’ll fall in love at first use.

€32.50 from Millies.

Prices are subject to change and may differ across retailers.