Natural health: Menopausal itch wakes me up in the morning 

I’m 50 years old and going through menopause. I wake at 6am with a severe vaginal itch, which can bleed if I scratch it. (Sex is not an option sometimes because of how I feel.) My scalp, arms, ankles and back also feel itchy, and walking is almost impossible. My eyes are dry, and my gums and mouth feel dry and uncomfortable. Meanwhile, my periods have become irregular - the pain is worse, and the bleeding is heavier. My mood and energy levels are the hardest to manage. I feel I’ve no control over anything. What can I do?

The symptoms you describe point towards a histamine intolerance, where your body effectively mounts an allergic response.

Histamine is a critical chemical in the body and supports gut, brain, immune, and nervous system health.

However, when we produce excess histamine, or the body has trouble eliminating it efficiently, we develop histamine intolerance.

There is a long list of symptoms associated with excess histamine, including hives, internal and external itching, excessive dryness, rashes, flushing of the skin, repeat bladder infections, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), indigestion, insomnia, migraines or headaches, dizzy spells, anxiety and panic attacks, palpitations, breathlessness, aching joints and muscles, and congested sinuses.

Symptoms can be cumulative, so the more histamine that builds up in the body, the more severe the symptoms, which may also come and go.

Histamine is produced naturally within our mast cells and sourced from dietary choices. One of the easiest ways to manage histamine levels is through diet - some food and beverages contain histamine, while others trigger our bodies to release it.

Alcohol is a double whammy as it introduces histamine and triggers its release. Leftovers are another problematic histamine source, along with fermented foods and drinks such as yoghurt, sauerkraut, kefir, kombucha, and kimchi.

Oestrogen levels and histamine are closely linked. Many women become oestrogen-dominant during perimenopause, which causes the body to release more histamine. This signals the ovaries to release more oestrogen, creating a vicious cycle.

DAO (diamine oxidase) is one of the main enzymes that breaks down histamine. Oestrogen interferes with DAO function, so women with histamine intolerance tend to be more symptomatic around menstruation and menopause, especially if the bleeding is heavier and more painful than usual.

Some medications can inhibit DAO activity, including painkillers and antidepressants, so it is worth discussing this with your doctor if you are on medication.

Your doctor can also test histamine, DAO levels, and mast cell activity through blood tests. However, this is just a snapshot view since levels vary considerably daily.

The most effective way to confirm whether histamine is at the root of your problems is to follow what is known as a low-histamine diet and take notes of your response. You will need to do this for at least a month, preferably two to three months. If histamine is the issue, you will notice a significant reduction in your symptoms - ideally, they will completely disappear.

Check out www.histamineintolerance.org.uk for more information, including a downloadable food diary.

Before making any changes to your diet, I recommend you consult a dietitian.