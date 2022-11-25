Not getting enough sleep? Your seven day plan to get your sleep back on track

We all need sleep, but individual needs differ. Everyone has their own unique and natural rhythms to help them drift off, but a poor sleeping pattern can make it difficult to get through the day. So, what can we do to get back on track? A psychologist may have the answers we’re looking for.

“The science of sleep shows convincingly that insufficient sleep is associated with increased rates of age-related conditions like cardiovascular disease and mental health problems,” says Dr Aric Prather, a professor at the University of California and author of The Sleep Prescription: Seven Days to Unlocking Your Best Rest.

Prather’s extensive research has helped hundreds of patients improve their sleep using cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia.

The seven day sleep prescription

“Why sleep is so critical is still a matter of exploration,” he says, “but we know that it is key to repair and restoration.”

The current recommendation for adults is seven hours a night to maintain optimal adult health. However, Prather, a licensed clinical psychologist, says this is not the case for many, tossing and turning through the night.

The biggest obstacle to getting a good night’s sleep is ourselves, he says. We are overworked and overwhelmed by the daily occurrences of a normal life.

“So much so, our bodies and minds are not in tune with rest, favouring our busy and hectic lifestyles and a never-ending mental and physical to-do list.

“Many of us do not invest in our sleep the way we do for other health behaviours. It is important to ensure that you schedule a wind-down time to mark the transition from the end of the day to bedtime.”

When sleep evades us, he suggests we recognise “we were built to sleep” before reaching out for sleep medication. He suggests figuring out the secrets of our daytime and night-time routines to build good quality sleep. Here's your seven day action plan.

Day one – set your internal clock

When we think about sleep, we tend to focus on night-time, but how well we sleep begins first thing in the morning. Prather reminds us of the importance of the circadian rhythm, the natural, internal process that regulates the sleep–wake cycle.

If you wake and get up at 6am on the weekdays, ensure you do the same at the weekends to avoid being pulled into a state of jetlag.

“It’s as if you’re flying through three time zones every Saturday, trying to acclimatise, then flying back.”

Your internal clock releases cortisol in the morning to jump-start your day and then sets you up with a nightcap of melatonin in the evening to help you wind down, says Prather.

By setting your alarm clock (and avoiding the snooze button), you will soon set yourself up for a predictable bedtime.

Day two – ease off the gas

We live in a stressful world with external factors routinely winding us up. Prather suggests easing up and taking stress-busting micro-breaks to help you recharge and make a mental shift towards prioritising sleep.

Day three – energise

The 3pm slump hits us all as we navigate the unending tasks of our days.

We pour coffee cup after coffee cup hoping the stimulant will get us through the long afternoon. We may even grab a quick 40 winks. But this has the potential to sabotage our night-time sleep.

Prather advises sticking your head in the freezer if you hit a slump at 3pm

Prather advises sticking your head in the freezer to wake yourself up.

“It’s science,” he says, “a mild physical shock to the system may be what you need at 3pm to beat that circadian dip you’re feeling.”

Day four – worry early

Prather has discovered that rumination is one of the biggest killers of sleep. At night, rumination keeps our minds aroused when it’s dark and quiet. To avoid this, he suggests setting aside time in your day, preferably before the sun sets, to give attention to your worries. Then, come bedtime, your worries should not take over your need for sleep.

Day five - you are not a computer

Wouldn’t it be ideal to close the many tabs in our mind, like our browser, and switch off before bedtime?

But as Prather says, “You are not a computer, you can’t just shut down.”

There is a delicate balance between being asleep and awake, so he suggests we allow ourselves wind down time so we can easily move between the two at bedtime.

Day six – (re)train your brain

There are triggers that maintain a wakeful and restless mind which Prather refers to as “conditioned-arousal” and work against sleep. To retrain your brain, he suggests going to bed when you feel sleepy, be clear to your body that your bed is for sleep so no phones, laptops, or TV. If you are finding it difficult to sleep then get up and return to bed when you feel sleepy again.

Day seven – stay up late

Prather suggests keeping a sleep diary to find your optimal time to go to bed and wake up. This may mean rolling into bed at 1am when you have a 6.30am start. By moving your times by 15 minutes every few days, you will close the gap between how much sleep you need and how much you are actually getting.

A lot of Prather’s advice isn’t new, but if sleep doesn’t come naturally, his programme could help to retrain your brain, giving you the rest your body needs.