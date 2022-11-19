Men get breast cancer too, so be sure to self-check

Men are often more willing to talk about finding a lump in their testicles than they are about revealing they’ve found a breast lump. So says Professor Mark Corrigan, who works in surgical oncology (specifically the breast) at the Department of Surgery in CUH.

There’s a still-prevailing myth that only women get breast cancer but, while it’s rare in men, it does happen. About 37 men are diagnosed with the disease each year in Ireland. This compares to approximately 3,600 women.

“Men tend to think they don’t have breasts. They feel a bit embarrassed about examining them,” says Professor Corrigan, who highlights the symptoms that should trigger further and prompt action.

A GP visit is warranted if men notice a lump, changes in the nipple, any signs of ulceration on the breast or in the glands under the arm, or any change to the breast. Finding anything like this, he says, is not head-in-the-sand time.

“There’s always a temptation to self-diagnose, to go to Dr Google, but there’s a whole bunch of people who specialise in this area – that’s what they’re there for.

“Finding a lump, for example, equals ‘go to the doctor’. It’s as simple as that. We have ways at our disposal to investigate and figure things out.”

Professor Corrigan says we’re very lucky in Ireland, and particularly in Munster, to have “a great bunch” of experienced GPs. “We work very closely with them. There’s never a difficulty getting people in to see us.”

The majority of people who arrive at the breast clinic don’t have cancer, he confirms. He is one of six breast surgical oncologists in the region, all of whom see women and men.

“We see 10,000 women and men every year. We diagnose 600 cases of breast cancer. Some come to our clinic through screening. Others are referred because they’re symptomatic. And of course where we find something serious, there’s stuff we can do.”

Male breast cancer accounts for 0.5 to one percent of all breast cancers, which means the disease is found in six men at CUH each year.

“Though survival in men is less than in women, 95% of men who come to us are still treatable. And even if the cancer has spread, we now have so many different options to contain it for as long as possible.”

While conventional wisdom suggests men present later with breast cancer than women, Professor Corrigan says this is getting better, though “some subsets of men definitely present at a later stage”.

However, where men fall down is around adhering to medications. Professor Corrigan explains that the majority of breast cancers are oestrogen-sensitive and this is even more the case in men – at 98%.

“There has been a big step forward in the last few years in hormonal treatments and these are very effective at keeping oestrogen-sensitive cancers at bay. However, adherence to these treatments is very poor among men.”

Prof Mark Corrigan, surgical oncologist, CUH, advises men to self-check for breast cancer and to seek advice early if they are in any doubt. Picture: Denis Minihane

He cites international data which found that, after one year, 65% of men were still taking their anti-oestrogen tablet.

“When the men were followed all the way through to year five, less than 20% were still on it.”

When men turn up at Professor Corrigan’s clinic it’s most often because they’ve noticed a lump – or sometimes their partner has seen it.

“It’s the most common symptom we see in men,” he says. And here he shares two of the most positive things he has done for his own health. “I’m 45 years old. Two of the best things I’ve done is: I didn’t smoke. And I got married.”

Because men with partners, he says, tend to have better cancer survival than unmarried men. “There’s really good research data from around the world that supports this.”

Quite a number of factors increase breast cancer risk in men. Age is one – most men who get the disease are over 60, although younger men can be affected. Men with significant family history of female breast cancer are also at higher risk. This includes a mother or sister, particularly if the relative was under the age of 40 when diagnosed.

Men who have Kleinfelter’s syndrome – rare genetic condition where a man is born with an extra female chromosome – have a 20 times greater risk of breast cancer than average. And men who’ve had repeated and prolonged exposure to radiation can be at increased risk, e.g. radiotherapy treatment to the chest wall, particularly at a young age.

High oestrogen levels – which can happen with chronic liver damage, some genetic conditions and obesity – can also increase the risk. And being very overweight (obese) seems to up risk of male breast cancer, especially for men over 35 years of age.

“Twenty percent of all cancers are associated with obesity. Survival in cancer across the board is better if people are in the normal range of weight,” says Professor Corrigan, who points to UK data which found that 22,000 cancers there could be prevented by maintaining correct BMI.

He urges everybody to get to know their own body because by doing so we become aware if something isn’t right or usual.

“Get that confidence in your own body. Sometimes people come to us and their symptoms are a bit vague, but they’re taken seriously because nobody knows your body better than you.”

Professor Corrigan considers himself lucky to work in breast cancer.

“I work in a specialty where the vast majority of people I meet will survive their cancer. Breast cancer is very heavy on research and there has been massive progress in treating it.”

And while he naturally finds it hard to be the person breaking bad news, i.e. of a cancer diagnosis, he loves when he’s the bearer of good.

“I find it very rewarding after someone has come through their treatment and they’ve done well on it – which is the majority of people – to see them discharged from the clinic is a lovely feeling too.”

Pointing to the centralising of cancer care – the building up of centres to have critical mass – as something we’ve done right in Ireland, he says research is integral to treating cancer.

“International studies show if you’re treated in a centre that participates in studies, research and clinical trials, you personally have better outcomes. CUH has hugely productive research going on.”

But, while there’s “a whole bunch of really smart researchers who’ve identified the treatments that give doctors the tools”, it starts with a patient coming forward. Among men with breast cancer, mortality has fallen incrementally from the 1990s into the 2000s.

“But, unfortunately, the mortality among men is higher than in women.”

Changing this, he says, has to do with “men realising they have breasts too – and that the breast clinic isn’t exclusive to women”.

It’s imperative, says Professor Corrigan, to find that “significant minority” of male patients, where the change they’ve noticed means something more sinister – the most common symptom, though not the only one, is a painless lump in the breast. Finding and treating these men, he says, comes back to patient confidence.

“Get confident in your own body. And if you notice a change, be more confident in asking that question. And have the confidence that, no matter what the result, there are things we can do.”

